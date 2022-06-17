Derby Barracks/Grossly Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A5002492

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jeff Ferrier

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 6/16/22, approximately 1445 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 northbound, Coventry, VT

VIOLATION:

Grossly Negligent Operation (Criminal) Interstate Regulations (Civil)

ACCUSED: Javad Naqizade

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dallas, TX

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, detectives assigned to the VSP Derby Barracks were traveling southbound on I-91, when they encountered a tractor-trailer combination traveling northbound in the southbound lane near mile marker 167. Simultaneously, E911 calls from members of the public were being received for the wrong-way driver.

Troopers, along with Orleans County Sheriff's Deputies, Newport Police Officers and VT Department of Motor Vehicles Inspectors began responding to the area. Troopers in marked units slowed southbound traffic north of the hazard, while detectives were able to overtake the vehicle by using the northbound lane. Within minutes of the initial sighting troopers, along with other responding law enforcement, were able to stop and contain the operator in the area of the exit 27 southbound on-ramp.

Further investigation suggested that for uncertain reasons the operator began traveling northbound from the Coventry rest area. The operator was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of grossly negligent operation, and processed at the VSP Derby Barracks. The vehicle, determined to be loaded, was removed from the scene by Ray's Auto.

The accused is due in court on 8/30/22 to answer to the above offense.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/30/22 1000 Hours

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.