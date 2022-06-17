Submit Release
Brooklyn Based Communication Agency HomeRun PR Wins BIG PR & Marketing Excellence Awards

Founder and CEO Damien Sarrazin honors his creative team

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brooklyn based Communication agency, HomeRun PR, today announced that they were awarded 2022 BIG PR & Marketing Excellence Awards for their latest campaign supporting the launch of video game Vampire : the Masquerade Swansong.

HomeRun PR is a boutique agency, which was created in 2016, specializing in the video game and technology industry. They represent a wide range of clients from the interactive entertainment industry and execute strategic media and influencer outreach globally.

The BIG Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Awards was launched to reward public relations agencies, departments and people whose work delivered exceptional performance and innovative approaches.

“We are thrilled to be able to get recognition from our peers for our efforts and communication skills. After 6 years of hard labor, growing the agency to a team of four, this is another achievement which can be credited to the entire team”, says Damien Sarrazin, HomeRun PR founder & CEO.

About BIG PR & Marketing Awards
BIG seeks out and rewards those with vision, creativity and persistence, all hallmarks found in the world's leading companies and individuals across the globe. Since 2014, we have recognized and rewarded hundreds of business executives, departments, products and entire organizations for their innovation and leadership.

About HomeRun PR
Created in 2015, HomeRun PR is a New-York based public relations agency specializing in the video game industry. We offer strategic consulting and execute communication campaigns for video games across platforms at flexible rates. Our team leverages a network of media and influencer contacts to secure brand visibility and awareness on a global scale.

