Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,016 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,001 in the last 365 days.

Governor Dunleavy Announces Three Judicial Appointees

June 16, 2022 (Anchorage, AK) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy today announced three appointees to the Alaska Superior Court. The judges were selected from a list of individuals nominated by the Alaska Judicial Council.

Anchorage Superior Court

Ian Wheeles has been an Alaska resident for 39½ years and has practiced law for 14 years. He graduated from the University of Idaho College of Law in 2007 and is currently in private practice in Anchorage.

Fairbanks Superior Court

Kirk Schwalm has been an Alaska resident for 46 years and has practiced law for 11½ years. He graduated from Lewis and Clark Law School in 2010 and is currently in private practice in Fairbanks.

Ketchikan Superior Court

Katherine Lybrand has been an Alaska resident for 18½ years and has practiced law for 8½ years. She graduated form the University of Maine School of Law in 2013 and currently works as an assistant attorney general in Juneau.

You just read:

Governor Dunleavy Announces Three Judicial Appointees

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.