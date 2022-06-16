Governor Dunleavy Announces Three Judicial Appointees

June 16, 2022 (Anchorage, AK) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy today announced three appointees to the Alaska Superior Court. The judges were selected from a list of individuals nominated by the Alaska Judicial Council.

Anchorage Superior Court

Ian Wheeles has been an Alaska resident for 39½ years and has practiced law for 14 years. He graduated from the University of Idaho College of Law in 2007 and is currently in private practice in Anchorage.

Fairbanks Superior Court

Kirk Schwalm has been an Alaska resident for 46 years and has practiced law for 11½ years. He graduated from Lewis and Clark Law School in 2010 and is currently in private practice in Fairbanks.

Ketchikan Superior Court

Katherine Lybrand has been an Alaska resident for 18½ years and has practiced law for 8½ years. She graduated form the University of Maine School of Law in 2013 and currently works as an assistant attorney general in Juneau.