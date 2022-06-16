Students at Peter Ewart Middle school to get safer, expanded school

CANADA, June 16 - Students, parents and staff can look forward to a safer, larger school with 11 more classrooms now that funding has been approved to seismically upgrade and expand Peter Ewart Middle school.

“Our government is making historic investments to build and upgrade schools across the province, providing students with 21st-century learning environments that will help them thrive,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Education and Child Care. “I’m proud of the work we’ve done to create safer schools for students in Langley and across B.C.”

Government is investing $37.8 million for a seismic upgrade and an 11-classroom expansion at Peter Ewart Middle school. The Langley School District is contributing an additional $1 million. The project will add 275 student seats, creating a total of 900 safer seats at the school. There will be minimal impact to student learning during construction as the expansion will make use of repurposing underutilized space.

Construction is expected to start in spring 2023 and to be complete in fall 2024. Students will be accommodated on site during construction through the use of portables.

“We know that Langley is a desirable place to raise a family. It is important to make investments that support families now and in the future,” said Megan Dykeman, MLA for Langley East. “It’s great news for the community that a seismic upgrade and expansion is happening at Peter Ewart Middle, as it will give parents peace of mind that not only is there space for their kids, but they will also be learning in a safe environment.”

The Province has invested more than $110 million to improve schools in Langley. Projects include seismic upgrades at Shortreed Community Elementary and Vanguard Secondary schools, the site purchase and build of the new Donna Gabriel Robins Elementary, and two site purchases for future schools.

To continue improving schools for students, Budget 2022 includes $3.1 billion to be invested in school capital projects over the next three years, including new and expanded schools, seismic upgrades and replacements, and land purchases for future schools.

Quotes:

Andrew Mercier, MLA for Langley –

“Langley is a fast-growing community and a place where families are keen to set down their roots. Our government continues to make significant investments in schools in Langley to meet the needs of our growing community.”

Rod Ross, chair, Langley Board of Education –

“This project will ensure the health and safety of students and staff and will help meet the educational needs of all our students. The board appreciates the ministry for investing in our future. As our community continues to grow, these new spaces will assist the district in keeping up with the increasing enrolment demands, now and in the years to come.”

Christos Gitersos, president, Peter Ewart parent advisory council –

“When it comes to health and safety, I know our children are in good hands. I also recognize that this seismic expansion project will help put parents even more at ease once these changes are made.”

Learn More:

For more information about Langley School District, visit: https://www.sd35.bc.ca/

For more information about Peter Ewart Middle school, visit: https://pems.sd35.bc.ca/

For more information about major public school capital projects underway, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/education-training/k-12/administration/capital/major-capital-projects

To learn more about B.C.’s Seismic Mitigation Program, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/education-training/k-12/administration/capital/seismic-mitigation