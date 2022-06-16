Long-term Highway 101 planning open to public feedback

CANADA, June 16 - People living on the Sunshine Coast can provide input on long-term solutions to improve travel on the Highway 101 corridor between Sechelt and Gibsons, with public consultation underway on the Highway 101 Alternate Route Planning Study.

The study will help the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, in partnership with shishalh Nation and in collaboration with Squamish Nation, identify preferred long-term routing for the corridor. These decisions will then support local and regional governments in future land-use planning and support ministry highway infrastructure investment planning over the next 20 to 50 years.

Daily vehicle volumes on the highway have increased approximately 20% in the past five years, primarily between Sechelt and Gibsons. Highway 101 also has wide seasonal variations and short bursts of congestion associated with ferry traffic.

While there is no foreseeable need for a full, end-to-end bypass route based on demand alone, key locations could benefit from alternate routing and other changes that could address congestion, reliability and safety challenges.

People are invited to attend the virtual open house, which runs from June 16 to July 28, 2022, and connect to one of two virtual information sessions on June 23 or June 29. To view the online engagement materials and complete an online survey, visit: www.gov.bc.ca/Highway101

Feedback received will be considered in shortlisting the options, with the preferred long-term solution identified by early 2023.

