Vancouver named FIFA World Cup 2026 official host city

CANADA, June 16 - Kennedy Stewart, mayor, City of Vancouver –

“Vancouver is thrilled to welcome the world to Vancouver in 2026! Following the success of hosting the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2015, Vancouver is poised to take the next step and host the largest FIFA World Cup ever. With world-class amenities, excellent venues, one of the best stadiums in North America, and Canada’s biggest football fans, we can’t wait to partner with Host First Nations and the Province of B.C. to host the world’s largest sporting event!”

Chief Wayne Sparrow, Musqueam Indian Band –

“Soccer is a globally unifying sport. It is an important sport to Musqueam – just like it is important to so many communities around the world. We are thrilled to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup in our ancestral territory. There is no doubt that our youth will not only take pride in our involvement, but be inspired to continue playing the game that so many of us love.”

Sxwíxwtn, Wilson Williams, spokesperson, Squamish First Nation –

“The Squamish Nation is thrilled the FIFA World Cup will kick off on our shared traditional territories in 2026! We look forward to working with our partners to make this world cup the biggest and best one yet. This event will promote Coast Salish cultures and languages to billions of soccer fans around the world and will inspire all Indigenous athletes to compete on the global stage.”

Chief Jen Thomas, Tsleil-Waututh Nation –

“Soccer is incredibly important to the Tsleil-Waututh community, and we are pleased that this tournament will be hosted in our territory in 2026. Sport is like medicine to our people and can help heal and inspire our communities. We are excited to collaborate on these games and look forward to the opportunities they will bring to our people.”

Jason Elligott, executive director, BC Soccer –

“We are very pleased to hear the positive news that Vancouver was selected as a host city for FIFA World Cup 2026. Having matches held here in B.C. as part of a tournament of this magnitude is amazing for soccer and for the people in our province. These matches will bring the highest level of competition to B.C. and will most definitely provide inspiration into our game.”

Gwendolyn Point, chair, B.C. Pavilion Corporation (PavCo) board of directors –

“We are tremendously proud to be named as a Canadian host city for FIFA World Cup 2026. This event represents the highest level of international soccer competition, and we are excited to welcome the world to BC Place Stadium, Canada’s premier sporting venue, and Vancouver. BC Place has long served the province as a hub for sport, culture and community, and now as part of the historic legacy of the FIFA World Cup, we look forward to providing an inclusive and unforgettable experience for not only British Columbians but fans all across the globe.”

Richard Porges, CEO, Destination BC –

“We’ve seen the incredible and lasting impacts that events of this scale can have on a destination, generating social, cultural and economic benefits, not only for the host city, but across the entire province – benefits that are more crucial than ever as our hard-hit tourism sector works toward immediate recovery and long-term renewal. As the international gateway to British Columbia, rich in culture, natural beauty and remarkable experiences for every traveller, Vancouver is a consummate host city for this tournament. We are thrilled to welcome the world to B.C. for FIFA World Cup 2026.”

Tamara Vrooman, president and CEO, Vancouver Airport Authority –

“Hosting one of the world’s most celebrated sporting events, the FIFA Men’s World Cup, is an honour, one that we at YVR are incredibly proud to be a part of. As the first and last impression of our region, we will continue to do what we do best – provide a safe, seamless and exceptional airport experience for the many athletes, officials, media, fans and partners who travel to Vancouver to enjoy the beautiful game in our beautiful city.”

Royce Chwin, president and CEO, Destination Vancouver –

“GOAL! The beautiful game’s greatest spectacle is coming to Vancouver, and we could not be more thrilled. FIFA World Cup fans ‘put the fan in fandom’ and the diversity of support we’ll see in this multicultural city will be amazing. An investment in an event of this scale will showcase Vancouver’s appeal as a global destination of choice and a critical step to building a vibrant and resilient visitor economy.”

Brenda Baptiste, chair, Indigenous Tourism BC board of directors –

“Congratulations to Vancouver for being selected as one of three host cities for FIFA World Cup 2026. Hosting the world’s largest single sporting event will surely have positive impacts for tourism, arts, culture and sport in B.C., including Indigenous tourism and athletics. Excellence in sport is a cultural principle for Indigenous Peoples, and soccer is world-renowned for being a sport with relatively few barriers. Sport brings people together. We look forward to working with our partners to host a tournament that will not only attract global visitors and boost the B.C. economy, but also inspire Indigenous youth to achieve success in sport.”

Walt Judas, CEO, Tourism Industry Association of BC –

“British Columbia's stellar reputation for hosting major events has been further bolstered by today's exciting announcement. Thanks to the Province and indeed all levels of government, the FIFA World Cup 2026 will not only draw international attention to our destination, but also bring visitors from around the world to B.C., providing tremendous benefits to our visitor economy before, during and after this prestigious event.”

Ingrid Jarrett, president and CEO, British Columbia Hotel Association –

“Large-scale events, such as the FIFA World Cup, have the power to bring together communities, support our province’s economic growth and keep our tourism and hospitality community competitive for decades to come. Following two years of significant pandemic losses, our province’s accommodation industry is delighted to welcome guests from across the globe and is looking forward to showcasing our uniquely British Columbian hospitality on the world stage once again.”

Bridgitte Anderson, president and CEO, Greater Vancouver Board of Trade –

"We are thrilled that Vancouver will be an official host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Local businesses across Metro Vancouver are excited for the substantial economic benefits to come from jointly hosting the world’s biggest tournament. Through collaboration with Indigenous partners, the 2026 FIFA World Cup presents us with an opportunity to show the world everything our incredible region has to offer.”

Axel Schuster, CEO and sporting director, Vancouver Whitecaps FC –

“We are ecstatic that Vancouver has been named a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This is an incredible opportunity to welcome everyone back to Vancouver, as we did for the 2010 Winter Olympics and the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup, and once again celebrate our special city. Vancouver Whitecaps FC are excited to support our partners at the Province of British Columbia, City of Vancouver, and BC Place Stadium as we get set to host the world in our home city and stadium.”

Stefan Szkwarek, president, Comox Valley United SC –

"We at the Comox Valley United SC are delighted that Vancouver has been selected as a host city for the 2026 Men's World Cup! This is a fantastic opportunity to witness the world's largest sporting event, first-hand. This will be especially important for grassroots clubs such as ourselves, as witnessing the pinnacle of our sport locally will certainly inspire millions to take up the beautiful game. We are genuinely thrilled to watch one of our national teams play at the highest stage!”

Aaron Walker-Duncan, president, Gorge Soccer Association –

“Having the World Cup on our doorstep will be an amazing once-in-a-lifetime experience. This will be such a great opportunity for the growth of soccer in our local community and will inspire future generations of players.”