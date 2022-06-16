Submit Release
DOT News Release: PROPOSED CHANGE TO DESTINATION SIGN TO FORMER RUSSIAN FORT ELIZABETH STATE PARK

LĪHUʻE – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces a proposed change to destination signs for the Russian Fort Elizabeth State Historical Park along Kaumualiʻi Highway following the Board of Land and Natural Resources (BLNR) action on June 9 to change the name of the Russian Fort Elizabeth State Historical Park to Pā‘ula‘ula State Historic Site.

Under the policy announced on March 1, 2022, HDOT is providing a two-week comment period for the Hawaiian spelling of the signs that are installed prior to the adoption of the master list. The spelling proposed for the destination sign is:

To provide comments in support of the proposed spelling or to suggest alternative spelling, please email [email protected] no later than Thursday, June 30, 2022. Comments may also be given over the phone to the HDOT Public Affairs Office at (808) 587-2160.

###

