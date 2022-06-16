DeHart Plumbing, Heating, & Air Inc. Brings the Love to a Family in Need for Love Modesto 2022
Our commitment to supporting deserving families with year-round comfort is at the heart of our business and we are grateful to be coming together to help make a difference to those in need.”MODESTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DeHart Plumbing, Heating, & Air Inc. has proudly joined efforts with Love Stanislaus County and Lennox® to provide a whole home makeover, including a new heating and air conditioning system to a family in need for the 2022 Love Modesto event.
— Steven Litt, President & CEO of DeHart Plumbing, Heating, & Air
Led by President and CEO Steven Litt, DeHart Plumbing, Heating, & Air donated and installed a Lennox® furnace and air conditioner to a very much deserving local family. In addition to ensuring the family’s home comfort, volunteers from the community and the DeHart team performed other household improvements that included gardening, gutter cleaning, general yard work, and a little fun and games.
“It was the end of August last year when our AC went out and the heat has been very difficult for my family to withstand. I tried reaching out to my home warranty service and unfortunately, they were less than helpful,” said homeowner Janey. “The new unit from DeHart is going to be amazing and so much more efficient than what we previously had. Everyone here has been wonderful and I’m so appreciative of all their hard work.”
“DeHart is honored to be a part of the Modesto area community and to have served the residents here for over seventy-five years. Our commitment to supporting deserving families with year-round comfort is at the heart of our business and we are grateful to be coming together to help make a difference to those in need. We are truly inspired by the Love Modesto Team and the amazing volunteers who poured so much hard work into loving our neighbor today. Thank you for making our community an even better place to be,” said Steven Litt.
Love Modesto started in 2007 at Big Valley Grace Community Church in Modesto, California with this question in mind: Why is our city on the lists of the “worst cities in America?” We did not know the answer to this question, but we knew we were called to love Modesto.
With a lot of dreaming and planning came the first Love Modesto on March 7, 2009. We were hoping for 100 people and more than 1,200 people showed up to love our city in practical ways. We’ve done this every year since then and have helped more than 100 cities do the same.
At these community-wide volunteer days, people engage in a variety of projects, including appreciating public servants, visiting convalescent homes, donating blood, building a house with Habitat for Humanity, and working in city parks and schools, among other opportunities.
DeHart Plumbing, Heating, & Air Inc. has been putting customers first and getting things fixed since 1946. From its humble beginnings, DeHart has expanded into one of the largest providers of plumbing, heating, and air conditioning services in Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties by maintaining a high standard of work ethics, professional performance, craftsmanship and a commitment to exceptional service.
For more information, visit https://www.lovemodesto.com/ and https://www.dehartinc.com/
The DeHart Team Provides a Whole Home Makeover to a Deserving Family