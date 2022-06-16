Celebrate Wear Blue Friday, June 17, to Support Men’s Health Remember to #WearBlue and #ShowUsYourBlue
Show your support for the men and boys in your livesWASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrate Wear Blue Day, on June 17, the Friday of Men’s Health Week (MHW). Men’s Health Week is part of Men’s Health Month (June). Celebrated each year since it was passed by Congress in 1994, MHW is the week ending on Father’s Day, June 13-19 of 2022, and is now recognized around the world as International Men’s Health Week.
Wear Blue Friday is an opportunity for everyone to #WearBlue and show their support for and raise awareness of men’s health issues by posting photos of themselves on social media using the hashtags #ShowUsYourBlue and #WearBlueforMen. #WearBlue Friday encourages all participants, including private companies, health clinics, and public agencies, to show their solidarity for the health issues facing men and boys.
Raising awareness for the need for men and boys to live healthy lifestyles is critical to their well-being and the well-being of their families, even more so as COVID continues to impact families and everyday life. Overall, the life expectancy for men is five years lower than that of women (1), with men dying at higher rates from 9 of the top 10 causes of death (2). Moreover, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports women are 100% more likely to visit their doctor for annual exams and preventative services than men (3).
Men’s Health Week and Men’s Health Month are built around four pillars: Awareness, Prevention, Education, and Family, and have encouraged the development of thousands of health awareness events during the month of June and throughout the year, both in the U.S. and around the globe. Private companies, hospital systems, clinics, the faith-based community, fraternal organizations, government agencies, and others use this opportunity to reach out to men and their families.
Further information about men’s health and preventive care can be found online at Talking About Men’s Health, an award-winning blog featuring key thought leaders in the fields of men’s health and fatherhood, and at Men’s Health Resource Center.
Don’t forget to show your support for men’s health and #WearBlue on June 17 and tag Men’s Health Network in your social media posts.
Free resources, including images for use in social media campaigns, are available in both English and Spanish at www.MensHealthMonth.com
Men’s Health Month and Men’s Health Week are sponsored by Men’s Health Network (MHN), which maintains a list of experts and spokespersons on all areas of male health and wellness, including fatherhood issues.
Men's Health Network (MHN) is an international non-profit organization whose mission is to reach men, boys, and their families where they live, work, play, and pray with health awareness messages and tools, screening programs, educational materials, advocacy opportunities, and patient navigation. Learn more about MHN at www.MensHealthNetwork.org and follow them on Twitter @MensHealthNetwork and Facebook at www.facebook.com/menshealthnetwork . For more information on MHN's ongoing Dialogue on Men's Health series, visit www.DialogueOnMensHealth.com.
