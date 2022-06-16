Tennessee Highway Patrol Arrests I-40 Shooting Suspects

COOKEVILLE – On June 14, Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) Emergency Communication Dispatch Center received calls from motorists stating that a blue Chevy Suburban was firing shots into a gold passenger vehicle, while traveling on I-40 West in Cookeville, TN. Dispatch issued a BOLO of the suspect vehicle to troopers in the area. Trooper Doug Foster and Trooper Donnie Clark immediately initiated stationary observation at the 291-mile marker westbound.

Trooper Foster attempted to stop the suspect vehicle at the 290 MM westbound off-ramp. The vehicle pulled over to the shoulder, but then accelerated. A pursuit was then initiated onto S.R. 70 west. The fleeing vehicle traveled less than two miles on S.R. 70 before the driver lost control and exited the roadway striking a telephone pole.



As a result of the crash, the passenger was ejected, and the driver fled the scene on foot. After a short foot pursuit, the driver was apprehended. Samuel Edwards, 34, from TN was identified as the driver. The passenger was identified as Erica Lynn, 31, also from TN. Both individuals are convicted felons and were found to be in possession of handguns. A further search revealed approximately one-half of an ounce of meth.



Edwards was charged with felony evading arrest by motor vehicle, felon in possession of a handgun, felony possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, possession of a handgun during the commission of a felony, leaving a scene of a crash with injury, resisting arrest, driving on revoked for DUI 5th, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI 6th and vehicular assault.



Lynn was charged with Felon in possession of a handgun, possession of a handgun during the commission of a felony, and possession of schedule 2 and 6 drugs for resale. Both individuals were taken into custody and were transported to a local hospital for injuries from the crash.



After a preliminary investigation conducted by FBI-TFO Trooper Al Seitner, the FBI adopted the case due to the suspects’ criminal history. THP Criminal Investigation Division (CID) conducted interviews and secured statements from the witnesses to further charge the suspects with state charges for the weapons discharge.



The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s mission is to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.

