NHE Named to Manage Six Additional South Carolina Communities
Noted property/community management organization welcomes communities into growing South Carolina portfolio
We look forward to a long-standing relationship of maintaining and improving the communities and their owners’ peace of mind.”GREENVILLE, SC, USA, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NHE, Inc. has announced the addition of six South Carolina communities into its growing association management portfolio, company officials have announced. NHE is one of the Southeast’s leading association and property management firms, managing more than 18,000 homes, apartments, and condominiums in 15 states.
The newly added Upstate communities include Brookwood Commons in Simpsonville, Chestnut Pond in Simpsonville, Pendleton Plantation in Easley, and Creekstone Townes by Ryan Homes in Travelers Rest. In addition, Dan Ryan Builders communities added include Pinecrest at Hollingsworth Park in Greenville, and Trailside at Drayton Mills in Spartanburg.
Together, the six communities add nearly 700 high-quality homes to the NHE management portfolio, which grows to more than 80 community associations currently managed by NHE.
NHE provides turn-key and customized association management services to neighborhoods of all sizes and types, from single-family homes to townhomes and condominiums. NHE currently is retained as manager of choice by communities from the Midlands to the Upstate and into North Carolina, representing thousands of residents across the region.
Brookwood Commons Townhomes is a 114-unit townhome community located in the growing Simpsonville community and offers 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom homes with private garage, patio, yard space and privacy fencing. Homes feature high-quality finishes and convenient access to dining, shopping, fitness centers, medical offices and more.
Chestnut Pond is a private single-family community of 66 homes in the Simpsonville/Five Forks area, convenient to all the amenities of nearby Simpsonville and Greenville. Walking trails and a three-acre pond lend an elegant and upscale feel to the community, which features homes by six custom builders. Chestnut Pond is conveniently located a mile from the new Village Market - East with Lowes Foods, Starbucks, and new Greenville Library close at hand.
Creekstone Villas features 129 townhome units by Ryan Homes with 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom floorplans, private garage and first-floor owner’s suite. Near to the Swamp Rabbit Trail and Furman University, Creekstone Villas offer a low-maintenance home with convenience to shopping, dining, parks, and entertainment.
Pendleton Plantation in Easley is a 148-unit community of some of the most sought-after homes in Easley. The community offers traditional style single-family homes, ranging from 3-6 bedrooms and from 2,000 square foot cottage-style homes to 5,800 square foot luxury houses. Quality finishes, expansive rooms and great schools are among the many attractions of the community.
Pinecrest at Hollingsworth Park, by Dan Ryan Builders features 68 homes fine residences in the popular Verdae community just 20 minutes from downtown Greenville. Homes are centrally located near Interstate 85 and Interstate 385 off Woodruff Rd. with sought after schools, shopping, dining and easy commuting, and feature 3 to 5-bedroom floorplans to fit any taste.
Trailside at Drayton Mills, also by Dan Ryan Builders, offers 132 three- and four-bedroom townhomes in Spartanburg adjacent to the historical Drayton Mills Trail. This artsy and inviting community in the heart of Spartanburg is nearby to restaurants, event spaces, shopping and only 3 miles from downtown Spartanburg’s art galleries, literary art venues, and public art installations.
“NHE is proud to assume management of these outstanding communities,” said Eric Kohorn, Vice President of Association Management of NHE, Inc. “Our service-driven approach to meeting the unique needs of each community we serve, in partnership with each community’s association board and its residents, is a responsibility and privilege NHE takes very seriously. We look forward to a long-standing relationship of maintaining and improving the communities and their owners’ peace of mind, and to growing NHE’s association management portfolio one valued customer at a time.”
NHE provides professional association management, conventional and affordable apartment management, and service coordination to communities across the Southeast, and currently represents more than 18,000 homes, apartments, and condominiums in 15 states. NHE’s clients benefit from expertise, experience and leading-edge technology delivered by a dedicated staff offering diverse services to assure premium performance and value. Actively engaged with national and state industry trade associations and government regulatory bodies, NHE holds the prestigious AMO (Accredited Management Organization) designation through the Institute of Real Estate Management, and a two-time honoree of Top Workplaces and Best Places to Work in South Carolina. Contact NHE at 864.467.1600 or visit www.NHE-Inc.com.
