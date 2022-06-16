New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement Announces May 2022 Total Gaming Revenue Results

ATLANTIC CITY — Today the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement announced the May 2022 total gaming revenue results.

Casino Win:

Based upon filings with the Division of Gaming Enforcement, Total Casino Win for the nine casino hotel properties was $233.0 million for May 2022, reflecting growth of 9.3% compared to $213.1 million for May 2021. Year-to-date Total Casino Win for the nine casino hotel properties was $1.08 billion, reflecting growth of 20.7% compared to $895.9 million for the prior period.

Internet Gaming Win:

For the month of May, Internet Gaming Win reported by casinos and their partners was $136.0 million, reflecting growth of 25.7% compared to $108.2 million for the prior period. For the year-to-date period, Internet Gaming Win reported by casinos and their partners was $681.4 million, reflecting growth of 29.3% compared to $527.2 million for the prior year-to-date period.

Sports Wagering Gross Revenue:

Sports Wagering Gross Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $61.6 million for May 2022, reflecting a 16.4% increase when compared to $52.9 million in the prior period. Sports Wagering Gross Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $269.4 million for the year-to-date, reflecting a 9.3% decline when compared to $297.1 million for the prior period.

Total Gaming Revenue:

Total Gaming Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $430.6 million for May 2022, reflecting a 15.1% increase from $374.2 million reported in May 2021. For year-to-date, Total Gaming Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $2.03 billion reflecting a 18.1% increase from $1.72 billion reported in the prior period.

