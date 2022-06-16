Family Matters Announces Lakefront 35th Anniversary Celebration Gala
Family Matters Chicago is celebrating its 35th anniversaryCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Family Matters is celebrating its 35th anniversary with an outdoor Gala from 6:30-10:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022. The event will take place on the private lakefront terrace of The Breakers (1200 W. Sherwin Ave, Chicago), overlooking Lake Michigan and a private beach. This joy-filled occasion will raise funds to support Family Matters’ education equity, youth job access, and community leadership programs.
Family Matters invites supporters to bring their friends to this atmospheric, outdoor event in an elegant setting, steps from the lake. Twinkling lights will shine onto the dance floor, with a DJ spinning crowd-pleasing pop, Motown, country, and R&B favorites. Refreshments will feature food from a variety of cuisines designed for omnivores and vegetarians alike. Featured items include Thai satay skewers, Indian vegetable samosas, bite-sized Chicago-style hot dogs, sushi, tacos, and a decadent cheese plate. The meal will be topped off with a sweets-filled dessert bar by Jars by Jasiman. Guests may enjoy the full, open bar, including non-alcoholic options and a signature cocktail.
Take a break from the dance floor to place bids on a lavish silent auction, including one-of-a-kind art pieces; a Rogers Park package with gift certificates to local bars and restaurants; a Garden Delight package; sports tickets and memorabilia; and more. Guests are also encouraged to show their support for Family Matters with a Changemaker of the Night Giving Paddle Raise. The event will endeavor to raise more than $150,000 to continue the organization’s innovative youth development work for another 35 years and beyond! Tickets may be purchased online at https://www.familymatterschicago.org/fmgala35/. Convenient off-street parking is available a block away for $10 per car.
For more information, please contact Tabitha Williams, Development Director, at 773.465.6011 x114 or at tabitha@familymatterschicago.org.
