Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,061 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,864 in the last 365 days.

DEM Identifies Victim in Lincoln Woods Drowning

PROVIDENCE, RI – The 15-year-old boy who was pulled from the water shortly after 6 PM June 12 at Lincoln Woods State Park has died, according to a GoFundMe page set up by friends of his family. The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is confirming that the victim is Melecio DeLeon Regil of Providence. DEM's Division of Law Enforcement is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. DEM expresses its sincerest condolences to the victim's family and friends at this unimaginably difficult time.

You just read:

DEM Identifies Victim in Lincoln Woods Drowning

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.