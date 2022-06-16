Submit Release
Attorney General Tong Statement on the Passing of Sherry Lynn Brown-Marfuggi

06/16/2022

Attorney General Tong Statement on the Passing of Sherry Lynn Brown-Marfuggi

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong issued the following statement on the passing of Sherry Lynn Brown-Marfuggi:

"I met Sherry Brown when I was 15 years old and a volunteer on then-Attorney General Lieberman's successful 1988 Senate campaign. I had never worked on a campaign before, and she was the Campaign Manager and the larger-than-life Boss. But she was extraordinarily kind to me, gave me many opportunities to work and learn, and for many years helped and encouraged me in public service. She was particularly special to me, and the Office of the Attorney General, because she started her career as Attorney General Lieberman's executive assistant and rose to be one of the most powerful and respected leaders in our state. I would not be here without Sherry Brown. And I am grateful."

Attorney General Tong Statement on the Passing of Sherry Lynn Brown-Marfuggi

