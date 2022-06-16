DEM Identifies Victim in Lincoln Woods Drowning

PROVIDENCE, RI – The 15-year-old boy who was pulled from the water shortly after 6 PM June 12 at Lincoln Woods State Park has died, according to a GoFundMe page set up by friends of his family. The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is confirming that the victim is Melecio DeLeon Regil of Providence. DEM's Division of Law Enforcement is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. DEM expresses its sincerest condolences to the victim's family and friends at this unimaginably difficult time.