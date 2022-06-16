RuufPay launches the RuufPay Wallet, a payment platform empowering consumers to make the most of their digital assets

RuufPay Logo RuufPay Wallet

RuufPay launches v1 of the RuufPay Wallet, a mobile payment platform empowering consumers to make the most of their digital assets on their own terms.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RuufPay today announced the launch of the RuufPay Wallet, a mobile payment platform empowering consumers to make the most of their money on their own terms. The RuufPay Wallet allows consumers to securely store, send, earn, make payments and purchase digital assets through a single digital non-custodial wallet. RuufPay can now be downloaded for iOS and Android.

As the digital currency market continues spiraling downward, more users are being locked out from their funds by centralized exchanges and lending protocols. To combat this, RuufPay is providing a secure, non-custodial digital wallet for users to enter & exit the crypto market with the ability to earn rewards. RuufPay can never prevent users from accessing their funds and is focusing on a sleek user experience. RuufPay is also in the midst of finalizing major partnerships with several large real estate institutions across North America to adopt the RuufPay platform, making it easier than ever for tenants to pay rent with their digital assets.

"The user interface is beautiful and customizable. Simple to create a wallet and earn staking rewards. And I love that the platform runs on Polygon so I don't need to pay expensive gas fees anymore. But the biggest perk why I'm switching over is because it's fully non-custodial. I don't want any companies controlling my funds, especially after the LUNA and Celsius meltdowns", said Michael, one of the early users of RuufPay.

The launch of the RuufPay Wallet comes in the midst of the company achieving a number of key milestones. RuufPay has launched its wallet while being bootstrapped by its founders Isaac Ivgi & Eytan Grossman, was selected as one of 1,000+ applicants into Newchip's competitive accelerator program, and has formed a partnership with Cryptoroof.com, a global real estate listing platform with users from 150+ countries.

"RuufPay is being designed to bridge the gap between crypto and real world payments - specifically, real estate." - Isaac Ivgi, CEO & Co-founder

"Non-custodial and user-experience are at the forefront of our vision. Bear market or bull market, we're not slowing down any time soon." - Eytan Grossman, COO & Co-founder

RuufPay is a mobile payment platform empowering consumers to make the most of their money on their own terms. RuufPay is on a mission to transform how people send, receive and store money around the world - thus making finances fairer for all.