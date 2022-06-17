Jenny Tcharnaia Named President of NedGraphics and Aquario Design

Jenny Tcharnaia Jenny Tcharnaia to Lead NedGraphics and Aquario Design for FOG Software Group

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jenny Tcharnaia has been appointed President of NedGraphics, Inc. (“NedGraphics”) and Generation Digital Solutions, Inc. d/b/a Aquario Design (“Aquario Design” and with NedGraphics, the “Companies”), uniting both Companies under an experienced leader.

Since December 2018, Ms. Tcharnaia has led a corporate development team within the apparel, textile, and retail software portfolio of FOG Software Group, the parent company of both NedGraphics and Aquario Design, and executed on investments in portfolio companies that included Aquario Design and Optitex, Ltd. She also worked closely with the Companies’ leadership teams to launch and manage organic growth initiatives. In 2010, Ms. Tcharnaia co-founded triMirror, a 3D fashion visualization and real-time cloth simulation company, and she continues to advise the triMirror team as well as other startups and non-profit organizations. She began her career in mergers and acquisitions at Ernst & Young in 2008.

Ms. Tcharnaia consolidates the roles formerly held by Geoff Taylor at NedGraphics and Matt Forman at Aquario Design. NedGraphics and FOG Software Group thank Geoff for his leadership and important contributions to the business and wish him well in his future endeavors. Matt will take on the role of special advisor to the Companies, providing support in this exciting new phase.

Continuous innovation and strategic acquisition will be key to the growth strategy, and Ms. Tcharnaia is well positioned to bring this experience to the Companies. “Jenny’s market and product expertise has already had a positive impact on our business,” said Matt Forman of Aquario Design. “I’m looking forward to working together across the brands, to bring a fresh approach and drive the future growth of our business.”

“Jenny has been an invaluable asset to the FOG team for several years,” said Sandy Scott, FOG Software Group Portfolio Manager. “We are excited to see the tremendous value she’ll create for NedGraphics and Aquario customers globally, leveraging her deep market understanding and strategic insight, while also providing employees and partners with an exciting path to the future.”

Ms. Tcharnaia received an International BBA degree from York University in 2009, became a CFA Charterholder in 2013, and is currently pursuing an MBA degree from Columbia Business School.

About NedGraphics Software

NedGraphics provides specialized CAD/CAM design software for fashion, retail, home textiles, carpet and flooring, and other textile industries. The NedGraphics products allow designers full creative freedom for Print, Jacquard, Dobby, and Knitted fabric design, as well as Carpet, Rug, and Tuft design, while improving efficiency, productivity, and accuracy to create production-ready artwork. For more information, visit nedgraphics.com.

About Aquario Design

Aquario Design, formerly EFI Fiery DesignPro and Generation Digital, provides software specifically for the fashion and textile market to create prints, knits, wovens, fashion sketching, and more. Working as plugins within Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator, Aquario Design’s software streamlines the workflow enabling designers to focus on creativity. The tools are available as a subscription on both Mac and PC platforms. For more information, visit aquariodesign.com.

About FOG Software Group

Rosemont, Illinois-based FOG Software Group is a division of Toronto-based Vela Software velasoftwaregroup.com and Constellation Software, Inc. [TSX:CSU] csisoftware.com. The company acquires, manages, and builds software companies in a variety of vertical markets. By helping their acquired companies improve operations, grow through organic initiatives, and seek additional acquisitions that can strengthen their market position, their portfolio companies become clear leaders in their industries. For more information, visit fogsoftwaregroup.com.