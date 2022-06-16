Stack, Sacco Bill to Establish the Liberty State Park Design Task Force Advances

Trenton – Today the Senate Environment and Energy Committee advanced legislation sponsored by Senator Brian Stack and Senator Nicholas Sacco, known as the Liberty State Park Conservation, Recreation and Community Inclusion Act.

“For far too long, Liberty State Park has been neglected, and this legislation would put us on the path to establishing Liberty State Park as the crown jewel of New Jersey’s park system,” said Senator Stack (D-Hudson). “Hudson County is the State’s most densely populated county, and open spaces of land, such as parks, are hard to come by. My goal with this bill is that we can create a space for everyone to enjoy, ensuring that all residents will have the opportunity to experience our beautiful Garden State to its fullest capacity.”

The bill, S-2807, would establish the Liberty State Park Design Task Force as a permanent entity within the Department of Environmental Protection to solicit public input and develop plans to improve conservation and recreation areas within Liberty State Park. The bill would appropriate $250 million to support park improvements.

“Everyone should be able to travel to a park with ease, and with the task force in place, mobility would be improved so that everyone, regardless of their method of transportation, can easily get to and from the park, said Senator Sacco (D-Hudson/Bergen). “Liberty State Park is loved by many Hudson County residents, and we must dedicate the time and money necessary to make it a better experience for generations to come.”

Under the bill, the task force would be required to plan for new passive and active spaces, cultural and arts opportunities, community economic benefits, opportunities for local businesses with an emphasis on minority, women-owned, and small businesses, and improved transportation and mobility to and within the park.

The bill was released from committee by a vote of 5-0.