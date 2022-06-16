2023-2027 Draft Strategic Plan In-Person Forums
Dear Colleagues,
I hope all of you are aware that on May 27, 2022, OPWDD released its 2023-2027 Draft Strategic Plan for review and comment.
Our first regional in-person forum will be held in Plattsburgh, NY on June 22, 2022.
I am excited to be continuing our outreach to all of you to hear what you think of the 2023-2027 Draft Strategic Plan and continue working to finalize this important document that will guide us forward together. The entire schedule of the in-person forums is below. We are finalizing times and locations for each forum, and we will provide that information as soon as it is available. I hope you will consider joining one of the forums in your area, either to simply listen or to speak. Pre-registration is not required, but is strongly encouraged, especially if you want to request any assistance such as language interpretation for the event.
The forums are open to everyone. I know they will be a good opportunity for me and other OPWDD staff to meet many of you in person and to discuss your thoughts on the 2023-2027 Draft Strategic Plan. I look forward to seeing you at one of these events.
Sincerely,
Kerri Neifeld
Commissioner
|
Location
|
Dates
|
Time
|
Venue
|
Plattsburgh, NY
|
June 22, 2022
|
2-4 p.m.
|
Advocacy and Resource Center
(Clinton County Arc)
279 New York Road
Plattsburgh, NY 12901
|
Binghamton, NY
|
June 28, 2022
|
3-5 p.m.
|
Southern Tier Independence Center (STIC)
|
Brooklyn/Queens, NY
|
July 7, 2022
|
|
TBD
|
Long Island
|
July 8, 2022
|
10 a.m.-12 p.m.
|
OPWDD Regional Office & Parent to Parent of New York State
415 Oser Avenue
Hauppauge, NY 11788
|
Staten Island
|
|
|
TBD
|
Albany, NY
|
July 11, 2022
|
|
TBD
|
Rochester, NY
|
July 18, 2022
|
|
TBD
|
Buffalo, NY
|
July 19, 2022
|
1-3 p.m.
|
OPWDD Regional Office & SANYS of Western NY
1021 Broadway Street
4th Floor, Large Conference Room (442 A+B)
Buffalo NY, 14212
|
Syracuse, NY
|
July 26, 2022
|
|
TBD
|
Manhattan, NY
|
August 2, 2022
|
|
TBD
|
Bronx, NY
|
August 3, 2022
|
|
TBD
|
Westchester, NY
|
August 3, 2022
|
|
TBD
To register for an in-person forum on OPWDD’s 2023-2027 Draft Strategic Plan: Register Here
To review the full 2023-2027 Draft Strategic Plan, which includes additional information and specific activities, visit the strategic planning page Strategic Planning | Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (ny.gov) of the OPWDD website.