2023-2027 Draft Strategic Plan In-Person Forums

Dear Colleagues,

I hope all of you are aware that on May 27, 2022, OPWDD released its 2023-2027 Draft Strategic Plan for review and comment.

Our first regional in-person forum will be held in Plattsburgh, NY on June 22, 2022.

I am excited to be continuing our outreach to all of you to hear what you think of the 2023-2027 Draft Strategic Plan and continue working to finalize this important document that will guide us forward together. The entire schedule of the in-person forums is below. We are finalizing times and locations for each forum, and we will provide that information as soon as it is available. I hope you will consider joining one of the forums in your area, either to simply listen or to speak. Pre-registration is not required, but is strongly encouraged, especially if you want to request any assistance such as language interpretation for the event.

The forums are open to everyone. I know they will be a good opportunity for me and other OPWDD staff to meet many of you in person and to discuss your thoughts on the 2023-2027 Draft Strategic Plan. I look forward to seeing you at one of these events.

Sincerely,

Kerri Neifeld

Commissioner

Location Dates Time Venue Plattsburgh, NY June 22, 2022 2-4 p.m. Advocacy and Resource Center (Clinton County Arc) 279 New York Road Plattsburgh, NY 12901 Binghamton, NY June 28, 2022 3-5 p.m. Southern Tier Independence Center (STIC)

135 E Frederick St.

Binghamton, NY 13904 Brooklyn/Queens, NY July 7, 2022 TBD Long Island July 8, 2022 10 a.m.-12 p.m. OPWDD Regional Office & Parent to Parent of New York State 415 Oser Avenue Hauppauge, NY 11788 Staten Island TBD Albany, NY July 11, 2022 TBD Rochester, NY July 18, 2022 TBD Buffalo, NY July 19, 2022 1-3 p.m. OPWDD Regional Office & SANYS of Western NY 1021 Broadway Street 4th Floor, Large Conference Room (442 A+B) Buffalo NY, 14212 Syracuse, NY July 26, 2022 TBD Manhattan, NY August 2, 2022 TBD Bronx, NY August 3, 2022 TBD Westchester, NY August 3, 2022 TBD

To register for an in-person forum on OPWDD’s 2023-2027 Draft Strategic Plan: Register Here

To review the full 2023-2027 Draft Strategic Plan, which includes additional information and specific activities, visit the strategic planning page Strategic Planning | Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (ny.gov) of the OPWDD website.