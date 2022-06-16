Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,051 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,848 in the last 365 days.

2023-2027 Draft Strategic Plan In-Person Forums

Dear Colleagues,

I hope all of you are aware that on May 27, 2022, OPWDD released its 2023-2027 Draft Strategic Plan for review and comment.

Our first regional in-person forum will be held in Plattsburgh, NY on June 22, 2022.

I am excited to be continuing our outreach to all of you to hear what you think of the 2023-2027 Draft Strategic Plan and continue working to finalize this important document that will guide us forward together. The entire schedule of the in-person forums is below. We are finalizing times and locations for each forum, and we will provide that information as soon as it is available. I hope you will consider joining one of the forums in your area, either to simply listen or to speak. Pre-registration is not required, but is strongly encouraged, especially if you want to request any assistance such as language interpretation for the event.

The forums are open to everyone. I know they will be a good opportunity for me and other OPWDD staff to meet many of you in person and to discuss your thoughts on the 2023-2027 Draft Strategic Plan. I look forward to seeing you at one of these events.

Sincerely,

 

Kerri Neifeld
Commissioner

Location

Dates

Time

Venue

Plattsburgh, NY

 

June 22, 2022

2-4 p.m.

Advocacy and Resource Center

(Clinton County Arc)

279 New York Road

Plattsburgh, NY 12901

Binghamton, NY

June 28, 2022

3-5 p.m.

Southern Tier Independence Center (STIC)
135 E Frederick St.
Binghamton, NY 13904

Brooklyn/Queens, NY

July 7, 2022

 

TBD

Long Island

July 8, 2022

10 a.m.-12 p.m.

OPWDD Regional Office & Parent to Parent of New York State

415 Oser Avenue

Hauppauge, NY 11788

Staten Island

 

 

TBD

Albany, NY

July 11, 2022

 

TBD

Rochester, NY

July 18, 2022

 

TBD

Buffalo, NY

July 19, 2022

1-3 p.m.

OPWDD Regional Office & SANYS of Western NY

1021 Broadway Street

4th Floor, Large Conference Room (442 A+B)

Buffalo NY, 14212

Syracuse, NY

July 26, 2022

 

TBD

Manhattan, NY

August 2, 2022

 

TBD

Bronx, NY

August 3, 2022

 

TBD

Westchester, NY

August 3, 2022

 

TBD

 

 

To register for an in-person forum on OPWDD’s 2023-2027 Draft Strategic Plan: Register Here

To review the full 2023-2027 Draft Strategic Plan, which includes additional information and specific activities, visit the strategic planning page Strategic Planning | Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (ny.gov) of the OPWDD website. 

You just read:

2023-2027 Draft Strategic Plan In-Person Forums

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.