Meeting with representatives of the World Bank

UZBEKISTAN, June 15 - On June 16 of this year, Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Poverty Reduction Bobur Abdinazarov met with representatives of the World Bank headed by Country Program Coordinator for Central Asia Sascha Djumena.

 

The meeting was also attended by Marco Mantovanelli, World Bank Country Manager for Uzbekistan and Rakhymzhan Assangaziyev, Senior WB Portfolio Monitoring Specialist in Uzbekistan. Behzod Hamroyev, Head of the Department for Cooperation with the World Bank Group also took part in the meeting.

The main topic of the meeting was to discuss the prospects of creating a regional energy market and further strengthening mutually beneficial and effective cooperation with the countries of Central Asia.

In the course of the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the work being carried out today in the energy sector, on the expected results and plans for the coming years. Possible ways of developing the energy industry through public-private partnership were also discussed.

Representatives of the World Bank expressed their readiness to support the implementation of projects through technical and financial assistance.

At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to further expand mutually beneficial and effective cooperation.

Source: Ministry of Economic Development and Poverty Reduction of the Republic of Uzbekistan

