Rudy Sanchez Promoted to Managing Director - Head of Structured Products and Real Estate at Torino Capital

Expanding Torino Capital’s Footprint in the Structured Products and Real Estate

According to Victor Sierra, Torino Capital’s CEO, with this new addition to our team, Torino Capital continues its dedication and focus on broadening the scope of our product mix and global reach.”
— Victor Sierra, CEO
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are pleased to announce the promotion of Rudy Sanchez to the position of Managing Director, Head of Structured Products & Real Estate. Rudy Sanchez joined Torino in 2020 and has served in the roles of Sales and Trading, most recently serving in the position of Director.

This promotion recognizes Rudy's contributions to Torino during his tenure with the organization and is effective immediately.

Mr. Sanchez has 20 years of experience in the financial markets. He started his career at Laidlaw Global Securities as part of the Institutional Sales and Trading team covering Latin American and European institutional accounts.

At Westminster Securities, he was part of the NYSE floor trading and NASDAQ market-making team handling institutional clients globally. Mr. Sanchez also had positions at Latam securities, Tullet Prebon, and Rock Center Capital Partners, where he worked in equities, derivatives, structured products, and risk arbitrage.

Most recently, he was Director of Sales at iintoo where he spearheaded the sales in private placements of commercial-grade real estate offerings. Rudy Sanchez is fluent in Portuguese and Spanish and was instrumental in expanding their presence in the US and Latin America. Rudy Sanchez holds an MBA from Binghamton University.

Torino Capital’s Structured Product Sales, Trading, and Strategy team concentrate on origination and secondary trading for a wide range of products and client segments. Banks, hedge funds, institutional money managers, insurance providers, and more serving Latam and U.S markets. The Structured Products team navigates a global marketplace with precision and focuses on client success.

The real estate industry has traditionally been an exclusive club, underperforming in technical advancement and accessibility for retail investors, but we have seen significant disruption in the last five years, led by forward-thinking startups.

Some companies have changed their approach offering individuals a frictionless means to invest in commercial-grade real estate deals – with greater simplicity, transparency, and risk mitigation measures. With a small amount, investors can have hands-on project oversight, short-term investment periods for greater liquidity, a rigorous, data-driven vetting process to identify and offer the most promising investment opportunities, and equity protection on their investment.

Fabiano Borsato
Torino Capital LLC
+1 212-661-2400
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter

You just read:

Rudy Sanchez Promoted to Managing Director - Head of Structured Products and Real Estate at Torino Capital

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, Real Estate & Property Management, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Fabiano Borsato
Torino Capital LLC
+1 212-661-2400
Company/Organization
Torino Capital LLC
733 Third Avenue, 16TH Floor
New York, New York, 10017
United States
+1 212-661-2400
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

About Torino Capital Torino is a certified minority‐owned firm with 100 percent minority ownership. As a Latino-owned and operated financial services firm, Torino Capital is committed to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Our workforce, including key management positions, is predominantly comprised of qualified minorities and women.

torinocap.com

More From This Author
Rudy Sánchez es promovido a Director General - Jefe de Productos Estructurados y Bienes Raíces en Torino Capital
Rudy Sanchez Promoted to Managing Director - Head of Structured Products and Real Estate at Torino Capital
Torino Economics, Unidad de Investigación de Torino Capital, destaca entre los mejores pronosticadores de Latinoamérica
View All Stories From This Author