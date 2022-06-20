NEW YORK LIFE AGENT ELIZABETH DIPP METZGER QUALIFIES FOR MILLION DOLLAR ROUND TABLE’S “TOP OF THE TABLE”
Dipp Metzger is a 12-years MDRT member and a 7 time Top of the Table qualifier.EL PASO, TX, USA, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Outstanding client service, ethics and professionalism have elevated Elizabeth Dipp Metzger of New York Life’s El Paso General Office to qualify for the exclusive “Top of the Table” of the Million Dollar Round Table — The Premier Association of Financial Professionals.® In addition to being a New York Life agent since 2010, Dipp Metzger is a 12-years MDRT member and a 7 time Top of the Table qualifier. Top of the Table status is the highest level of MDRT membership and places Dipp Metzger among the top professionals in the global life insurance and financial services industry. It recognizes her for demonstrating exceptional professional knowledge, client service and ethical conduct.
Dipp Metzger is president of Crown Wealth Strategies, a comprehensive wealth strategies firm in El Paso, TX serving clients nationwide. She has firsthand experience on how disruptive business succession and estate planning can be. She saw the need for financial advisors to act as quarterbacks, truly overseeing the big picture of a client’s needs, not just the parts that they’re directly involved in. Dipp Metzger founded Crown Wealth Strategies to be that kind of firm, and she credits her comprehensive, client-centric approach with the fact that her business has grown into one of the most sought-after advisory practices in the nation. As a Financial Professional, Lizzie provides clients with an integrated retirement and insurance strategy focused on maximizing value over the course of their lifetime. Lizzie’s focus is physicians, professionals, and business owners in the affluent market. Lizzie provides holistic strategies for retirement, college funding, business planning, and wealth accumulation.
Founded in 1927, the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT), The Premier Association of Financial Professionals, is an international, independent association of the world's leading life insurance and financial services professionals. MDRT members demonstrate exceptional professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct and outstanding client service. MDRT membership is recognized internationally as the standard of sales excellence in the life insurance and financial services business. Crown Wealth Strategies is independently owned and operated from Eagle Strategies LLC and its affiliates. Elizabeth Dipp Metzger is a Financial Adviser offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. SMRU #1936388
