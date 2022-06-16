UENI Takes Action To Help Small Businesses And Challenges SBAs to Join

UENI Is The #1 Solution For Successful Small Businesses

NEW YORK, USA, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UENI (pronounced you and I), the company that builds your small business a beautiful website in 7 days for $149 flat, has launched a new initiative to get more small businesses online. With some asking how it is possible that UENI builds a professional website for only a $149 one-time fee, UENI is leaning into that skepticism by offering any organization that works with small businesses a free website to see for themselves.

UENI Founder Christine Telyan explains, “We encounter this everyday: customers tell us that before signing up, they were unsure whether a done-for-you website for $149 could be any good. But once they get the website, they are floored by the value we deliver and then they go and tell their friends.”

The initiative is simple: any organization that works with new businesses, sole proprietors or microbusinesses (sub 5 employees) is eligible to receive a free business website created by UENI. Organizations can sign up themselves or nominate a small business client to sign up for the website and then review the product together with them. This allows the organization to see the product as UENI customers receive it. UENI is certain that small business organizations will be so impressed and will see that UENI effectively solves a real pain point facing small businesses by actually getting those businesses online.

With 5.4 million new businesses opening in the US in 2021 alone, the need for an affordable, done-for-you solution is clear. Do-it-yourself website builders are complicated to use, with only 10-20% of the people that sign up for a website actually launching one. Meanwhile, digital agencies and web developers are expensive; maintenance costs are extra and often require expertise. Finally, small business owners need human support: pure tech is not enough for a small business’s online presence to succeed.

How is UENI different? Telyan explains that “our service is the product.” A UENI website professional builds the website and then an onboarding advisor launches it with the business owner on a 1-on-1 zoom call. UENI offers ongoing customer support in real time. In addition to the high level of service, the ease of launching a site with UENI and its affordability make their solution unique in the market. “We also offer a 30 day no questions asked money back guarantee to make every small business owner comfortable when signing up. Nearly all end up keeping the service and we are happy to offer small business owners this peace of mind.”

Thousands of community-based organizations at the local, state, and national level are eligible to try UENI’s disruptive solution. Public and private sector organizations are welcome. Telyan says, “We would love to see SBA organizations such as the small business development centers (SBDCs), minority business development agencies (MBDAs), women’s business centers, as well as city-based organizations and professional associations signing up. You’ll see instantly that there is no catch, just great value for small businesses.”

UENI has already helped over 650,000 small businesses get online. The company will build any small business a professional, mobile-friendly website in 7 days for $149. Ecommerce and bookings are enabled on every site and there are no commissions on transactions through the platform. Each site is launched via a personalized zoom call where a website expert shows you how to use your website and the easy-to-use editor, so you can make changes anytime, anywhere. The low one-time fee covers the cost of lifetime hosting and a verified Google Business Profile to get your business listed on Google Search and Google Maps.

To apply for this special offer, email smallbusiness@ueni.com with your organization’s name and location, and the UENI team will respond with your unique code to access your complimentary website. Learn more about UENI’s service at https://ueni.com.