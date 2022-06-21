WE THE PEOPLE of Harford County Find Voters in 52 Empty/Abandoned Addresses Among Other Anomalies
It is vital that the election boards clean up our voter rolls in effort to maintain the integrity of our elections. The voters of Harford County and throughout Maryland deserve no less.”HARFORD COUNTY , MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Based on the findings of numerous voting anomalies discovered during an independent investigation by WE THE PEOPLE of Harford County and the Maryland Voter Integrity Group, it is essential that before the July 2022 primary the county voting rolls are updated by the removal of voters who are deceased, have moved to another county/state or have been inactive for two general elections.
— Robyn Sachs, Chair of the Maryland Voter Integrity Group
During the independent review, the groups investigated 1,509 addresses. Of those, 442 were amenable to answering questions regarding voting in the 2020 presidential election. As a result, 277 anomalies were discovered as follows:
* 52 addresses were empty or abandoned property – 3.4%
* 151 voters had moved – 5.20%
* 15 people were unknown to the residents – 5.16% (phantom registrations)
* 4 addresses were businesses, not residences
* 1 non-citizen who voted
* 8 voters were deceased
* 6 voters did not appear on the voter information we had for those residences
* 11 voters live out of State
* 19 voters did not live here in 2020
* 7 voters voted elsewhere
* 3 residences received ballots for people who did not live there
“Especially important to note are the 151 voters who no longer lived at the addresses provided as they have moved and the 52 abandoned properties that had recorded votes from those locations although all of these anomalies shall not be tolerated or ignored. It is vital that the election boards clean up our voter rolls in effort to maintain the integrity of our elections. The voters of Harford County and throughout Maryland deserve no less,” said Robyn Sachs, Chair of the Maryland Voter Integrity Group.
This maintenance process is required under federal and Maryland law. Election security should always be a top priority. Accurate and up-to-date voter rolls are vital to secure elections, and voters should have the opportunity to update their information. Accurate voter rolls ensure a smooth process at the polls and helps with costs as clean and up-to-date information gives the county election board a better idea of how many ballots will be needed, staffing, etc.
Additionally, “Mail in Ballots” should be limited to the elderly, infirmed and military. As well we request a requirement to show ID to vote. These organizations implore the Harford County Democrat Central Committee to join in this effort to keep our voter rolls updated.
