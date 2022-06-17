NOE CRYPTO BANK: One Of The World’s First Crypto Banks Is Set To Transform The Future Of Banking

It is one of the first crypto banks offering a solution to SMEs that want to enter the crypto market with zero hindrances.

CASTELLDEFELS, SPAIN, June 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The groundbreaking app offers a Concierge Private Club service 24/7, providing access to multi-lingual professionals and multiple services with zero charges.Cryptocurrency first hit the headlines on October 21, 2008, by Satoshi Nakamoto with the introduction of the Bitcoin blockchain network. The awareness of utilizing a digital currency boomed in which transactions were verified and recorded by a decentralized system. The particular form of transactional currency transformed Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETC), and Ripple (XRP) into the top three digital currencies; there are more than 4,000 small and big cryptocurrencies in the market.Cryptocurrencies can be mined or bought from an exchange; however, the profitability varies vastly since a few currencies are challenging to mine in comparison to others. On acquiring the currency, the virtual currency requires a wallet or a digital storage wallet to ensure safety.To assure this safety and prevention from theft, NOE CRYPTO BANK steps in to bring a revolution in the world of crypto. One of the first crypto banks in more than 180 countries and ready to deliver a crypto bank evolution that provides Artificial Intelligence market prediction. By bringing in all digital finance requirements in one simple App, NOE CRYPTO BANK surpasses its potential and expectation of digital financial assets with competitive rates and easy-to-use features.$NOE, a native token has been curated by NOE CRYPTO BANK, which is the star of the project. Its deflationary tokenomics is the prime player in the management of transaction fees on a daily basis. A significant part of more than 30 cryptocurrencies, and the Mastercard program, the token holders can spend it in more than 180 countries.NOE’s debit card program, designed to offer a full solution in a crypto-friendly ecosystem will be powered by the Mastercard. NOE's virtual cards can be generated on the user’s phone and further connected to the mobile wallet. The possibilities of spending are endless as NOE debit cards can be used anywhere Mastercard is accepted. Not limited to any one type, the debit card program is divided into categories such as Plastic, Aluminium Limited Edition, Stainless Steel Brushed, gold platted 24k and pure gold!Then enters the stunning Gold Platted Exclusive Card encrusted with diamonds, ready to dazzle the world with its shine and exuberance! NOE's Gold Platted Exclusive Card aims to deliver exclusivity to the user. The card is inlaid with 24k gold and six real diamonds and will allow the user to buy the most exclusive gifts. By creating this new segment, NOE CRYPTO BANK aims to attract a wide range of customers and thus meet the expectations of the most demanding customers.Launching on the 4th of July, this crypto bank is set to break all the traditional crypto norms and focus on offering simple tools which are easy to fathom, clear on the prices, offering a custodial wallet solution, and delivering Off & On-Ramp FIAT/Crypto solutions. The motive is to deliver an easy banking tool and integrate trade anywhere, anytime.What’s more, Concierge Private Club is another feature of this brilliant app.With the assistance of the concierge service, the users can connect with a professional multi-lingual concierge team 24/7. It doesn’t matter where you are; the concierge will assist you everywhere, with zero charges and utmost efficiency. The concierge service will also assist in finding and booking luxury vacations, creating itineraries, organizing VIP dinners, renting private jets, boats, or cars and managing reservations at affordable market rates.The Creators of NOE CRYPTO BANKAudrey Giner and Hedi Mesme, the creators of NOE CRYPTO BANK, have a wealth of experience in the hospitality industry and luxury spirits development. Serving as an integral part of the renowned companies such as Barcadi and Diageo, they commenced their business in 2014.Post pandemic, they brought forth their strengths to develop a banking tool capable of meeting the needs of cryptocurrency owners. They focused on the app to initiate neophytes and deliver solutions for experts and beginners.++++About Us:NOE CRYPTO BANK is one of the first crypto banks offering a solution for cryptocurrency owners. Making its mark in 180 countries, it is bringing in all digital finance requirements in one simple app. It implemented an advanced debit card program to deliver innumerable benefits, the new Gold Platted Exclusive Card with diamonds is a game-changer in the crypto bank world.