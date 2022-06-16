DonorsTrust Adds Five to Growing Staff
Donor-Advised Fund Accelerating Giving as Accounts Increase
With inflation and economic uncertainty, it is more important than ever as philanthropists with DAFs step up and meet the rainy-day needs of charities. ”ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The team at DonorsTrust, a donor-advised fund (DAF) committed to encouraging philanthropic giving and protecting donor intent, announced new additions to its staff today. Five new employees have joined the DonorsTrust in the last five weeks, a 50% increase in the size of the staff. The new hires will expand DonorsTrust’s capacity to steward its growing base of donor advisors and expand the impact those donors have for charitable efforts across the country.
— Lawson Bader
The new DonorsTrust staff includes:
• Julia Johnson – Administrative Assistant/Executive Assistant
• Lukas Dwelly – Philanthropic Advisor
• Stephen Johnson – Chief Information Officer
• Nathan Owens – Development Coordinator
• Elia (“Eli”) Peterson – Supervising Accountant
“We are pleased to welcome our new colleagues and increase and amplify the good work performed at DonorsTrust,” Lawson Bader CEO of DonorsTrust stated. “The continued generosity of existing accountholders and from new philanthropists choosing to open or transfer accounts to DonorsTrust is enabling us to grow as we help non-profit organizations in these inflationary times.”
More than $1 billion in contributions flowed into DonorsTrust accounts during 2021. In 2021, DonorsTrust granted nearly $190 million to charitable causes.
“The philanthropic spirit is thriving as donors increase giving and give strategically and frequently,” Bader continued. “With inflation and economic uncertainty, it is more important than ever as philanthropists with DAFs step up and meet the rainy-day needs of charities. We are excited to have more help with this critical work.”
The new staff at DonorsTrust will assist account holders with strategic giving and help process grants, allowing resources to deploy quickly. In uncertain economic times non-profit leaders are concerned about higher operating costs. Likewise, givers with more limited resources must consider more strategic donations to stretch dollars.
“DAFs are well-positioned to continue the increased giving levels even during times of inflation,” Bader said. “They are mission-critical charitable tools, especially during times of crisis. Because red tape around these charitable-investment accounts is intentionally limited, they are a quick, effective way to donate to charity. More than 1 million Americans utilize DAFs to centralize and simplify giving. Low new-account minimums make them the great democratizers of philanthropy – available to all, not just the privileged few.”
Earlier this year, to further encourage giving, DonorsTrust lowered its administrative fees across the board, making more account holder resources available for giving. The move, approved by the DonorsTrust board of directors, marked the most sweeping reduction in administrative fees in the organization’s 22-year history.
“Thanks to continued growth in the number and size of new accounts, we’re pleased to reduce fees without compromising the value we create and growing operations simultaneously,” Bader said. “The reduced fees allow even more growth, supporting the necessary increases to the DonorsTrust team.”
Established in 1999 as a 501(c)(3) public charity, DonorsTrust is a community of donors devoted to creating a better future. Its donors support charities they believe protect our nation’s constitutional liberties and strengthen civil society through private institutions rather than government programs. Its boutique size offers offer donors personal attention and advice that helps them achieve their philanthropic goals. DonorsTrust ensures donor intentions are protected and offers simple, effective, and tax-advantaged ways to give. Since its inception, DonorsTrust has granted over $2 billion to nearly 4,000 charities that protect our constitutional liberties and strengthen civil society without government funding.
