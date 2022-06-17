EPS Global Announces Partnership with Secure Thingz
Our partnership with Secure Thingz allows manufacturers to simply integrate security from design phase through to mass production, protecting their IP, their customers and enabling secure updates.”DUBLIN, IRELAND, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EPS Global, a world-leading IC Programming and Secure Provisioning services organization, today announced a partnership with Secure Thingz, an IAR Systems Group company, delivering advanced development and provisioning platforms to secure the IoT.
— Colin Lynch, CEO of EPS Global
As highlighted recently by the World Economic Forum, IoT device security is an increasingly vital and strategic requirement. Due to the inherent nature of connected devices, which can be updated over-the-air in manufacturing and real-world environments, traditional security solutions do not provide adequate defence to wide-ranging and emerging security attacks. A device manufacturer building an embedded software product faces the risk of system hijacking, product disruption, IP theft and product cloning. In the absence of end-to-end security, these devices are vulnerable to exploits causing them to shut down, damaging critical industrial infrastructure or injuring users, or financial losses from counterfeiting and over-production.
The only truly secure way to provision these devices is at the chip level in a secure production environment. Secure Production enables full protection throughout the supply chain, establishing “Root of Trust” at device creation, allowing OEMs to embed security and protect their devices.
A key part of the manufacture of a truly secure connected product is secure provisioning. EPS Global, who provide secure provisioning and programming-as-a-service from its 23 programming centers worldwide, is uniquely placed to offer a cost-effective, trusted and integrated method to OEMs and CEMs in the IoT space. Using Secure Thingz’s technology, they are delivering the secure framework required to maintain authenticity and firmware integrity throughout the lifetime of a connected device. Through this partnership, EPS is providing volume provisioning on a global scale.
"With the rise in connectivity in automotive, consumer, medical, industrial, and critical infrastructure domains, manufacturers must protect their connected devices against IP theft, counterfeiting, cloning and malware attacks", said Colin Lynch, CEO of EPS Global. "Our partnership with Secure Thingz means that manufacturers can simply integrate security from the design phase through to mass production, protecting their IP, protecting their customers and enabling secure updates when their products are in the field. Customers can add security into their development flow within IAR's IDE, and then get their devices securely provisioned in their nearest EPS secure programming center in our network of facilities located in all major electronics manufacturing clusters worldwide."
Secure Thingz develops and delivers advanced security solutions into the emerging Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and Critical Infrastructure markets. To drive the “Supply Chain of Trust,” Secure Thingz delivers a high-security, cryptographic framework that ensures stakeholder alignment across silicon vendor, OEM, programming center, contract manufacturer, and end users.
“With their global footprint and unparalleled expertise in secure manufacturing, EPS Global are the ideal partner for Secure Thingz to ensure that our customers can securely deploy their software developed using our Embedded Trust secure embedded software development solution into the market” commented Haydn Povey, CEO of Secure Thingz. “We know that by partnering with EPS Global we are able to bring “best in class solutions” for our customers secure manufacturing and supply chain needs.”
EPS Global is one of the world’s largest IC Programming and Secure Provisioning Service providers, working with Tier 1 Automotive electronic suppliers, top 20 OEMs and top 50 contract manufacturers since 1999. Strategically located in all major electronic clusters worldwide, EPS has 23 state-of-the-art programming centers delivering consistent product quality, competitive pricing and reliable on-time delivery. EPS Global has achieved VDA 6.3, ISO 9001, ISO 27001, ISO 14001 qualifications and is a corporate member of the IOT Security Foundation. For more information, visit www.epsprogramming.com.
