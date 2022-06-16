Phone-Service Provider Dingtone Entering the Fast-Growing African Market
Users can get international phone numbers, make free phone calls and send free text messages to more than 200 countriesSAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dingtone, the phone services provider that helps people stay connected and lowers phone bills, is poised to enter more African countries after a successful launch in Nigeria, which has the largest economy in Africa.
Dingtone is currently listed second in Nigeria’s Google Play best-seller list of social apps and is 39th on the free app list in the social category. In Nigeria’s Apple App, Dingtone is number one on the top grossing social apps list and 34th on the free social apps list.
“Nigerians recognize that Dingtone’s reliable and affordable phone service is a solution to cut down phone bills, promote the economic growth of international trade and bring closer connections for immigrants and their family members,” said Tiger Liu, Vice President of Product at Dingtone.
With growing international trade in Africa, the demand for international numbers is surging, Liu added. Dingtone enables businesses to maintain a professional presence with a dedicated phone number while at the same time enabling employees to work efficiently from anywhere in the world.
A 2021 story in TechCrunch noted, “the mobile app space in Africa is thriving despite the turmoil of last year. Installs are growing and consumers are spending more money than ever before, highlighting just how important mobile can be for businesses when it comes to driving revenue.”
Dingtone is a calling and texting app that allows users to make free phone calls, send free text messages and instantly share pictures, videos and locations with other Dingtone users. Users can call any mobile or landline without charge, with international calls and texts to more than 200 countries also available at competitively low rates.
For businesses, Dingtone supports conference calls anytime and anywhere with up to 1,000 callers in one meeting. Dingtone users are allowed to start an instant meeting or schedule a meeting when they play a role as a meeting host. They can select attendees from their contact list and share a conference call link.
Dingtone allows users to get international phone numbers instantly. The phone number service provides users with a real phone number with a local area code and even allows for a second, connected number for easy switching between personal and business lines. Users can get real phone numbers in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom and other European countries.
With Dingtone, users can make unlimited free phone calls to anyone over WiFi and 3G/4G data networks without using any cell minutes. Users can also pick a second phone number to separate personal and business calls. In addition, multiple numbers can be used on one phone with the Dingtone app.
Dingtone’s affordable services are optimal for anyone looking to get a real phone number worldwide for international business, to connect with family and friends in other countries and for bypassing verification when registering on social websites and apps.
Travelers abroad can also use Dingtone wherever there is internet access.
The company currently has more than 100 million users worldwide.
For more information about Dingtone, visit dingtone.me or follow it on Twitter at @dingtone.
Dingtone can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
About Dingtone
Dingtone is a calling and texting app allowing users to make unlimited phone calls and send free messages. The app also provides international phone numbers. Founded in 2012, Dingtone has become a renowned phone services provider that helps people stay connected and lower phone bills with its reliable services. The company currently serves more than 100 million users worldwide.
