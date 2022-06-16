Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,053 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,826 in the last 365 days.

SensorView Participating in International Microwave Symposium

Invented for 5G

Invented for 5G

Entering US Marketplace with Strong Management, Patented 5G Technology

Industry leaders are always impressed when they experience our transparent antenna. With its transparency, low latency and high gain, our product is revolutionizing antenna design”
— Sabahattin (Sebi) Karakus
DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SensorView, a provider of creative and competitive solutions for the next generation of 5G, announced its participation at the 2022 IEEE MTT-S International Microwave Symposium (IME) in Denver, Colorado June 21-23, 2022. At the event, SensorView will be showcasing its cutting-edge 5G solutions as it continues its entry into the United States marketplace.

Founded in South Korea, SensorView, a top 5g company, is increasing its presence in the United States’ commercial, defense, and aerospace markets.

SensorView’s portfolio of products includes cables, connectors, antennas, and testing devices. Among the products SensorView will display at IME includes its advanced in-building transparent 5G antenna.

“We are excited to participate in IME this year. Industry leaders are always impressed when they experience our transparent antenna. With its transparency, low latency and high gain, our product is revolutionizing antenna design,” said Sabahattin (Sebi) Karakus, SensorView’s North American Sales Director. “Our transparent antennas can be integrated into any signage, such as exit or restroom signs, and uses almost 60% less non-recyclable material than traditional antennas.”

SensorView’s strong management team, patented technology, and vertically integrated operations create competitively priced products that are lower weight with greater flexibility, low latency, low loss, and feature superior EMI shielding.

Jaeseon Kim, Global Sales Director at SensorView, added, “At SensorView, we design products with thoughtful integration into a client’s systems. Our high quality and advanced technology allow us to support key industry leaders and partners like Samsung and Qualcomm.”

SensorView’s strong management team, patented technology, and vertically integrated operations create competitively priced products that are lower weight, with greater flexibility, low latency, low loss, and EMI shielding.

Gary Sumihiro, founder of Sumihiro Investments and its affiliate MPG Ventures and the Honorable Betsy Markey, advises SensorView on its US strategies.

###

About SensorView

SensorView Korea was established in 2015 and operates in the verticals of cables, antennas, connectors, testing devices, and materials, all critical components in the 5g commercial, defense, and aerospace industries. In 2019, the Korean Ministry recognized SensorView as one of the country’s most innovative 5G companies. SensorView US launched in 2020 to focus on the North American markets.

Please visit http://www.sensor-view.com/.

For more information or to schedule an interview with a SensorView spokesperson, contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or media@sensor-view.com

Dan Rene
kglobal
+1 202-329-8357
email us here

Sensorview overview _ 5G FR2 mmWave interconnection and antenna

You just read:

SensorView Participating in International Microwave Symposium

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.