SensorView Participating in International Microwave Symposium
Entering US Marketplace with Strong Management, Patented 5G Technology
Industry leaders are always impressed when they experience our transparent antenna. With its transparency, low latency and high gain, our product is revolutionizing antenna design”DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SensorView, a provider of creative and competitive solutions for the next generation of 5G, announced its participation at the 2022 IEEE MTT-S International Microwave Symposium (IME) in Denver, Colorado June 21-23, 2022. At the event, SensorView will be showcasing its cutting-edge 5G solutions as it continues its entry into the United States marketplace.
— Sabahattin (Sebi) Karakus
Founded in South Korea, SensorView, a top 5g company, is increasing its presence in the United States’ commercial, defense, and aerospace markets.
SensorView’s portfolio of products includes cables, connectors, antennas, and testing devices. Among the products SensorView will display at IME includes its advanced in-building transparent 5G antenna.
“We are excited to participate in IME this year. Industry leaders are always impressed when they experience our transparent antenna. With its transparency, low latency and high gain, our product is revolutionizing antenna design,” said Sabahattin (Sebi) Karakus, SensorView’s North American Sales Director. “Our transparent antennas can be integrated into any signage, such as exit or restroom signs, and uses almost 60% less non-recyclable material than traditional antennas.”
SensorView’s strong management team, patented technology, and vertically integrated operations create competitively priced products that are lower weight with greater flexibility, low latency, low loss, and feature superior EMI shielding.
Jaeseon Kim, Global Sales Director at SensorView, added, “At SensorView, we design products with thoughtful integration into a client’s systems. Our high quality and advanced technology allow us to support key industry leaders and partners like Samsung and Qualcomm.”
SensorView’s strong management team, patented technology, and vertically integrated operations create competitively priced products that are lower weight, with greater flexibility, low latency, low loss, and EMI shielding.
Gary Sumihiro, founder of Sumihiro Investments and its affiliate MPG Ventures and the Honorable Betsy Markey, advises SensorView on its US strategies.
###
About SensorView
SensorView Korea was established in 2015 and operates in the verticals of cables, antennas, connectors, testing devices, and materials, all critical components in the 5g commercial, defense, and aerospace industries. In 2019, the Korean Ministry recognized SensorView as one of the country’s most innovative 5G companies. SensorView US launched in 2020 to focus on the North American markets.
Please visit http://www.sensor-view.com/.
For more information or to schedule an interview with a SensorView spokesperson, contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or media@sensor-view.com
Dan Rene
kglobal
+1 202-329-8357
email us here
Sensorview overview _ 5G FR2 mmWave interconnection and antenna