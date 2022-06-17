EvinceDev Won a GOLD. Evince announce Microsoft Gold Partner with Competencies - Application Development & Integration

Microsoft Gold Partner Application Development and Integration

EvinceDev is happy to announce Microsoft Gold partner competency for Application Development & Integration through demonstrated technology success & dedication.

NEWYORK, USA, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evince Development recently achieved Microsoft Gold Application Development and Gold Application Integration competencies by demonstrating "best-in-class" skills and devotion to meeting Microsoft Corp. clients' increasing demands in today's competitive market environment and ranking within the top 1% of Microsoft's partner network.

EvinceDev's competency portfolio with focus areas like Application Integration, Artificial Intelligence, Azure Stack, Chatbot, Cloud Database Migration, Cloud Migration, Database on Linux, DevOps, Developer Tools, Dynamics 365 for Field Service, Dynamics 365 for Retail, Dynamics 365 for Sales, Dynamics on Azure, Enterprise Business Intelligence, Identity & Access Management, Information Management, Internet of Things, Machine Learning, MySQL/Postgres Migration to Azure, NoSQL Migration, Security, Serverless Computing, SharepointonAzure, Web Development, Microservice Applications, Mobile Applications, and many more demonstrate its commitment to focusing on in-demand solutions. It assures that it can satisfy customers' increasing demands as market conditions change.

Microsoft Gold Partner achievement helps EvinceDev's mission of assisting customers to adapt and thrive in unpredictable times. It aids clients at every level of the digital transformation process, enhancing agility and stability through seamless integration. They can rapidly and cost-effectively deliver best-of-breed solutions using top products, including Azure, Developer Tools, Enterprise Mobility & Security, SharePoint, Teams, Dynamics 365, Dynamics 365 Enterprise, Microsoft 365, and Office 365, SQL, Windows, etc.

Gold competencies in Application Development and Integration are given to Microsoft Gold Partners. They can demonstrate best-in-class technical skills and dedication to satisfying customers' demands with a mobile and cloud-first environment.

"By attaining a gold competence, partners have proved the highest, most consistent skill and dedication to the latest Microsoft technology," stated Phil Sorgen, corporate vice president of Worldwide Partner Group at Microsoft Corp. "These partners have vast expertise and skills, placing them in the top 1% of our partner network. Their talent and efforts will allow customers to develop new solutions using the most recent Microsoft technology," says Microsoft.

The Microsoft Partner Network enables partners to improve their skills, demonstrate market leadership on the advanced technologies, better serve clients, and interact with one of the world's most extensive and dynamic networks.

Background

Application Development: Securing the Application Development competency enables Microsoft partners to stand out as reliable experts to their clients by creating and deploying commercial or customized applications built using core Microsoft technologies. It includes the Windows Azure platform, Microsoft Visual Studio 2012 development system, Windows Server and Windows 8 operating systems, and evolving web business and cloud-based models.

Application Integration: The Microsoft Application Integration competency validates a partner's skill in delivering integrated solutions that connect vital information resources and allow business agility. Partners may implement solutions focused on boosting employee productivity, improved business decision-making, and delivering stronger connections fortified with unique training, the latest software, and support on Microsoft SQL Server Integration Services, Microsoft BizTalk Server, and Microsoft.net.

About EvinceDev

Evince Development is a full-stack development company founded in 2012 with a dedicated team of experts. It delivers consulting, custom solutions, deployment or migration, integration, and project management services across Transportation & Logistics, Retail & E-Commerce, Startups, Healthcare, On-Demand, Government & Public Sector, Education, Travel & Hospitality, and more.

Its domain experience in advanced software, cloud, eCommerce, and mobile solutions enables clients to develop creative and innovative IT solutions with a 97% successful delivery rate while maintaining their service level agreements (SLAs) intact.