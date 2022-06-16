People, Planet, Prosperity Draws 450 of World's Top STEM Leaders to Michigan
STEM Learning Ecosystems to Hold Convening June 20 with director of DoD STEM, MythBusters star, Broadcom Foundation and others
More than 450 of the world's top leaders and thinkers in STEM will come to the Great Lakes Bay Region June 20 to June 22 for the convening of the STEM Learning Ecosystems Community of Practice.
— Jan Morrison, founder and CEO of TIES
Louie Lopez, Director of DoD STEM in the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, is among the speakers set to discuss how STEM is vital for the future of the world. Other speakers include Kari Byron of EXPLR Media and Mythbusters, Paula Golden of the Broadcom Foundation and leaders of Dow, Verizon and Consumers Energy.
In addition to mainstage sessions, the convening includes field trips, workshops and experiential learning opportunities to empower leaders with tools and strategies to support STEM in their own communities, with a focus on the event’s theme - People, Planet, Prosperity.
People, Planet, Prosperity will showcase strategies for empowering and engaging the next generation to solve the many challenges facing the world.
People, Planet, Prosperity, now sold out with 450 attendees, marks the first in-person gathering of the 100-community initiative, since March 2020.
“The energy and excitement for this convening is off-the-charts. The need for our world’s STEM leaders to come together, learn together and work together has never been greater,” said Jan Morrison, founder and chief executive officer of TIES.
TIES co-founded the 8 year-old SLECoP and continues to serve as its backbone organization. leading growth of the initiative to its current size of 100 connected Ecosystems serving an estimated 40 million students worldwide. Forming STEM Learning Ecosystems was listed as the top priority for communities by the U.S. Office of Science, Technology Policy.
The event begins at 1 p.m. in the ballroom of the DoubleTree by Hilton in Bay City and moves to the Wenonah Park Plaza at 6:45 p.m. for an evening of STEM fun and what the convening organizers have called “Adult Recess.”
The Great Lakes Bay Regional Alliance with support from the Michigan STEM Network, and MiSTEM, assisted with planning for this convening. MiSTEM, which provides grants to support K-12 STEM programs, will be holding its Advisory Council meeting in connection with the convening.
A full schedule for People, Planet, Prosperity is here.
The STEM Learning Ecosystems Community of Practice, SLECoP, supported by numerous philanthropic partners, including the Broadcom Foundation, Amgen Foundation, Qualcomm Foundation and others, brings together leaders from K-12, higher education, business and industry, government and philanthropy to support meaningful STEM opportunities and learn from one another.
