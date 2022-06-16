US Luxury Brand Carriage Hill & Co Set to Launch in Nigeria

Lush Gold Wristwatch

LAGOS, IKEJA, NIGERIA, June 16, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Carriage Hill & Co, a luxury lifestyle company based in the United States, has announced plans to expand into the Nigerian market. The company, which boasts of being one the finest purveyors of luxury wristwatches and footwear in the world has named Nigeria as a lucrative market and is focused on expanding its operations within the country. According to the CEO of Carriage Hill & Co, Ayo Afolabi, Nigeria is a country with immense potential for growth. We hope that our business entry into the market will help stimulate economic growth within the country."

Carriage Hill & Co will begin by selling its products online on a website created specifically for the Nigerian market set to launch soon. The forthcoming website will provide the potential Nigerian customer with a place to experience the company's luxury products and services, along with an easy and convenient way to buy from their online store. The website is designed to be user-friendly and can be navigated easily by customers on the go or at home. The company’s products will also be displayed in select Premium concierge stores in Nigeria for buyers who love to make experiential purchase decisions.

With a constant and ongoing effort to create luxury for every occasion, Carriage Hill & Co is a lifestyle company that stands for the true essence of class and style. As with any luxury lifestyle company, Carriage Hill & Co strives to deliver the most distinguished and beautiful products available. The company prides itself on its ability to create an extraordinary experience for its clients, from the moment they learn about the brand to the day they receive their product. To achieve this high standard of excellence, Carriage Hill & Co has developed a proprietary manufacturing process that produces products that are not only functional and aesthetically pleasing but also durable over time. It is for this reason that Carriage Hill & Co can supply unsurpassed quality in its products at affordable prices.

According to the CEO “Our products are engineered to last a lifetime thanks to our exhaustive quality control process. We believe that our esteemed customers deserve only the best, and we strive to deliver this promise every day.” The brand promises to deliver luxury lifestyle products to its’ Nigerian clients. Especially with Nigeria's population rising at an annual growth rate of 2.6%, and the country being estimated to become the biggest economy in Africa, the company is poised to take advantage of both domestic and international markets.

Visit the company site to see more www.carriagehillco.com