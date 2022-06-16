Working Meeting in Madrid between Interior Minister, Spanish Counterpart

MOROCCO, June 16 - Morocco's Minister of Interior, Abdelouafi Laftit, and his Spanish counterpart, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, held a working meeting, Wednesday in Madrid, during which they had in-depth discussions on topics of common interest.

On this occasion, both ministers recalled the strategic importance of relations between the two kingdoms, which draw on the ties of friendship and brotherhood between His Majesty King Mohammed VI and His Majesty King Felipe VI, said a joint statement issued after the meeting.

Laftit and Grande-Marlaska welcomed, in this regard, the exemplary cooperation between the Ministries of Interior of the two countries, which reflects the new momentum in the relations between the two countries, based on transparency, mutual respect, mutual trust, cooperation, honesty and permanent consultation.

They also welcomed the efforts made for the gradual implementation of the various elements of the roadmap adopted at the end of the talks between HM King Mohammed VI and the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sanchez, during his official visit to the Kingdom of Morocco, last April.

The two ministers emphasized the exemplary Moroccan-Spanish cooperation in the fields of migration and security, including the fight against terrorism and transnational crime. The two officials stressed the need to further strengthen their cooperation in this area.

Similarly, the two sides highlighted the importance of preserving an environment of security and regional stability, which is a fundamental objective and a shared responsibility that require effective cooperation in all areas to address the challenges and threats to the security of both countries, the statement added.

They welcomed the resumption of the Marhaba/Transit operation and agreed to strengthen coordination between their respective departments to ensure the highest level of success and praised the role of the Mohammed V Foundation for Solidarity in steering this operation.

MAP 15 June 2022