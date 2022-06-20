Royal Cyber Launches ServiceNow New Employee Rating Card on ServiceNow Platform
Royal Cyber Inc., rolled out Employee Rating Card using ServiceNow to provide Intuitive Employee Performance Management and unique customer experiences.
The new ServiceNow Employee Rating Card highlights Royal Cyber's increased commitment to assisting enterprises in modernizing their approach to intuitive employee performance management.”NAPERVILLE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ServiceNow Employee Rating Card makes it effortless to maintain employee information. Personal information, joining, qualifications, family, experience, company valuables, KYE (Know Your Employee), and so on are all covered. With KYC attachments, it ensures end-to-end data management. For example, employees would be assigned to departments using the Employee Rating Card App. Depending on your needs, you can create a single or multi-level reporting authority and manage system workflows.
— Syed Basheer, VP
You can use Employee Rating Card to record each detail of an employee from onboarding onwards, such as personal and family details, previous experience, qualifications, and information provided at the time of joining. You can even upload all the employee's paperwork, so it's always available in the system. That's not all; this module has a slew of features that are hard to come by in a single application. With its user-friendly software, you can manage your employees' lifecycles from hiring to retirement.
Attributes
Effective Performance Monitoring
Set Goals to Achieve Growth
Dynamic Reminders
End-to-End Employee Experience
Realign Role-Based Performance Strategies
Interactive Dashboards with Live Reports & Real-Time Visibility
Transparent Process
Powerful Evaluation Process
One-Stop Employee Management
Provide clarity of job expectations to your employees.
Evaluations are made easy & fun.
Gather evaluation data for long-term assessment.
Run reports that help in decision-making.
Review project effort investment in real-time.
Evaluate competencies and productivity.
Key Differentiators
Robust Measurement System
Real-Time Visibility
Simple Interface
Employee Goals in a Single Dashboard
Powerful Evaluation Metrics
Transparent Process
ServiceNow Core Expertise
Our certified specialists offer ServiceNow implementation, consultancy, integration, service orchestration, stakeholder communication, training, customization, testing, and support services to clients worldwide.
ServiceNow Solutions You Get Partnering with Royal Cyber
Royal Cyber and ServiceNow combine leading technologies, industry expertise, and intelligent design to help make your company digitally savvy. Together, our teams can boost organizational transparency and collaborate to create intelligent strategies that increase your investments and create incredible experiences to transform your enterprise for today and tomorrow.
Royal Cyber ServiceNow consulting services provide multiple, ready-to-use add-ons that reduce the overall implementation time. Tap into Royal Cyber’s collective 20+ years of experience in the enterprise service management space.
For information on Royal Cyber's Digital Consulting, you can visit Royal Cyber Digital Consulting Group's website
About Royal Cyber
Royal Cyber is a premier global provider of integrated business solutions to high-performing organizations. With operations in nine countries and over 1000+ domain specialists, Royal Cyber is an award winner in numerous categories for global IT implementations across industry verticals. The clients range from SMEs to large conglomerates with operations in diverse verticals worldwide. Royal Cyber offers its clients a broad range of solutions to address their business needs and requirements. Moreover, it has a network of partners throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia.
For more information, visit us at www.royalcyber.com or email us at info@royalcyber.com
