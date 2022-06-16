Neurology Devices Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 13% Through 2026

Neurology Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Neurology Devices Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Neurology Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the neurology devices market size is expected to grow to $25.75 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.8%. The increase in the patient pool due to the rising geriatric population globally contributed significantly to the global neurology devices market growth during the historic period.

Want to learn more on the neurology devices market growth? Request for a Sample now.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=1977&type=smp

The neurology devices market consists of sales of neurology devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce neurology devices to diagnose and treat neurological diseases.

Global Neurology Devices Market Trends

Neurology devices manufacturers are investing in the research and development of implantable wireless brain devices to treat neurological and psychiatric diseases. The neuromodulation devices are tiny devices with a wireless neuromodulator, implanted inside the cranium (skull) to communicate with the brain and stimulate nerves in the body. They are equipped with antennas, application-specific integrated circuits, ceramic lid, and feedthrough. According to the neurology devices market research, these devices are used for relieving depression, traumatic brain injury, stress, and bipolar disorders by manipulating brain signals accordingly. For instance, in August 2020, leading global medical technology player Medtronic has rolled out a plan to expand its Hyderabad research and development (R&D) center into its second-largest research hub in five years. The company is investing Rs 1,200 crore for the purpose. The investment planned for five years will see its employee strength go up from the existing 350 to about 1,000. The MEIC will be providing software and engineering services across four key verticals - cardiac, neuro, renal, and minimally invasive surgery of the company.

Global Neurology Devices Market Segments

By Type: Cerebrospinal Fluid Management (CSF) Devices and Equipment, Interventional Neurology Devices and Equipment, Neurosurgery Devices and Equipment, Neurostimulation Devices

By End-User: Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others

By Type of Expenditure: Public, Private

By Product: Instruments/Equipment, Disposables

By Geography: The global neurology devices market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global neurology devices market report here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/neurology-devices-global-market-report

Neurology Devices Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides neurology devices market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global neurology devices market, neurology devices market share, neurology devices market segments and geographies, neurology devices market players, neurology devices market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The neurology devices market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Neurology Devices Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Medtronic Inc., Stryker Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Integra Lifesciences, Boston Scientific Corporation, Penumbra, Inc., B. Braun Group, Nevro, LivaNova, PLC, and Natus Medical.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Interventional Neurology Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Aneurysm Coiling & Embolization Devices, Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Devices, Neurothrombectomy Devices, Support Devices), By End-User (Hospitals, Neurology clinics, Ambulatory care centers), Aneurysm Coiling & Embolization Devices By Type (Embolic coils, Flow diversion devices, Liquid embolic devices), Angioplasty Devices by Type (Carotid artery stents, Embolic protection systems), Support Devices By Type, Micro guide wires, Micro catheters), Neurothrombectomy Devices By Type (CLOT retrieval devices, Suction and aspiration devices, Snares) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/interventional-neurology-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Brain And Neuroimaging Devices Global Market Report 2022 – By Imaging Type (Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI), Computed Tomography (CT), Positron Emission Tomography (PET), Electroencephalography (EEG), Magneto Encephalography (MEG)), By Application (Parkinson’s Disease, Traumatic Brain Injury, Epilepsy, Dementia, Sleep Disorders), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/brain-and-neuroimaging-devices-global-market-report

Neurostimulation Devices Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Implantable Devices, External Devices), By Application (Pain Management, Epilepsy, Essential Tremor, Urinary and Fecal Incontinence, Depression, Dystonia, Gastroparesis, Parkinson's Disease), By End User (Hospitals, Rehabilitation Centers, Medical Clinic), By Implantable Devices (Cochlear Implants, Deep Brain Stimulation, Spinal Cord Stimulation, Vagus Nerve Stimulation, Sacral Nerve Stimulation, Gastric Electric Stimulation), By External Devices (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS)) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/neurostimulation-devices-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/