Impact PR in Dwarka beats the heat with Chabeel

Impact PR Team in Dwarka beats the heat with Chabeel

NEW DELHI, INDIA, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Serving the society, under the initiative, Impact of Kindness, team members of Impact PR served ‘sharbat’ to hundreds of travellers, homeless and downtrodden in the scorching afternoon summer in Delhi’s southwest bustling market on Tuesday.

The company, one of India’s leading public relations and imaging building organisations, set up a stall under its initiative Impact of Kindness, and served ‘Chabeel' to over 1000 commuters, shopkeepers and pedestrians in Dwarka Sector 7.

Kulpreet Freddy Vesuna, Founder & Managing Director, Impact PR said, “Living on the core purpose of our organization is going beyond corporate social responsibility. In our tradition, serving water is considered a pious act, hence between our hectic work schedule, we thought of doing “Chabeel Seva”. All the team members enjoyed and felt inner happiness”.

It is an age-old philanthropic gesture undertaken in North India, to distribute refreshing rose milk to neighbourhood community members.

“It was a very satisfying experience. Quenching the thirst of strangers is a blessing,” says Nupur Pandey, Executive Assistant, Impact PR in Dwarka.

Chabeel is served to community members on Guru Arjan Dev Ji Shaheedi Diwas. This Gurpurab is observed during the peak summer season in the memory of the Guru.

“We at Impact PR regularly engage in benevolent activities. We should imbibe such qualities in our daily lives,” says Rajeev Dattana, Sales Head, Impact PR.

“It was blazing hot but our zeal to serve was higher which helped up live our purpose. People enjoyed drinking sharbat and blessed us in return which was very touching. The smile of satisfaction on their faces after drinking was encouraging,” says Ananya Shrivastava, PR Manager at Impact PR.

Once again ImpactPR lives on to its Purpose of Contributing to society in an awe-inspiring way.