Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,031 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,608 in the last 365 days.

Court Orders Arbitration In Akinyanmi Vs Lekoil Cayman Suit

New Jersey Court Orders Arbitration In Akinyanmi Vs Lekoil Cayman Suit

LAGOS, NIGERIA, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lekoil Nigeria Limited notes the blatantly misleading release by Lekoil Limited (“Lekoil Cayman”) via the Regulatory News Service of the London Stock Exchange (RNS 86980) on June 14, 2022.

In reference to Docket No: MER-L-001733-21 at the Superior Court of New Jersey (Mercer County) the facts remain as follows:

1. The hearing related only to preliminary procedural matters and the merits of the case were neither adjudicated nor discussed, hence any proclamation of a win is false and misleading;
2. The Court has merely referred the matter to arbitration and the case in the New Jersey Superior Court remains open and is stayed pending arbitration.

Lekoil Cayman owes Mr. Olalekan Akinyanmi monies according to his wrongful termination suit and unpaid compensation and not the other way around. Mr. Olalekan Akinyanmi does not owe any sums to Lekoil Cayman.

In light of this deliberate misrepresentation, we urge the Board of Lekoil Cayman to endeavour to stick to the facts and truth in future releases and in compliance with all regulatory authorities to which they may be bound.


For information, please contact:

LEKOIL Nigeria Limited
Hamilton Esi, Corporate Communications +234 810 642 1047
Damilola Isafiade, Investor Relations +234 818 007 5493

Hudson Sandler (Financial PR)
Mark Garraway +44 (0)7771 860938

Hamilton Esi
LEKOIL Nigeria Limited
+234 8106421047
email us here

You just read:

Court Orders Arbitration In Akinyanmi Vs Lekoil Cayman Suit

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Energy Industry, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.