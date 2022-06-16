Cority Partners with ACGIH to Provide More Scientifically-Derived Occupational and Industrial Hygiene Threshold Data
Collaboration enables insights to reduce workplace risk and exposures
It’s beyond the gold standard. It's like a bible. That's how important ACGIH is to hygienists. Having those extra insights within Cority will be huge for our customers.””TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industrial hygienists are responsible for anticipating, recognizing, evaluating, and controlling employee exposure to various hazards within the workplace, such as noise, temperature, and hazardous materials. They not only need access to real-time exposure monitoring data around current workplace conditions but also to trusted and recommended occupational exposure levels to compare against and guide additional corrective and preventive action. To simplify this process, leading global EHS (Environmental, Health, and Safety) software provider, Cority, has announced today its partnership with the American Conference of Governmental Industrial Hygienists (ACGIH), a non-profit scientific organization that provides EHS professionals with guidelines and recommendations on occupational health and safety. These world-renowned thresholds and best practices will now be available within Cority’s Industrial Hygiene solutions.
— Spencer Matthes, industrial hygiene product manager at Cority
Known as the “gold standard” in the scientific evaluation and control of workplace exposures to chemical substances and physical agents, ACGIH’s threshold limit value (TLV®) guidelines and biological exposure indices (BEI®) provide reference points for industrial hygiene and safety professionals to assess potential workplace risks. The inclusion of the ACGIH's research-derived exposure limit values and guidelines will offer Cority customers enhanced capabilities and real-time insights regarding workplace exposures to harmful agents, and support customers' data-driven decision-making for the effective control of workplace risks.
Spencer Matthes, a registered occupational hygienist, certified safety professional, and industrial hygiene product manager at Cority, said, “It’s beyond the gold standard. It's like a bible. That's how important ACGIH is to hygienists. Having those extra insights within Cority will be huge for our customers.”
Cority’s Industrial Hygiene solutions provide a central location for organizations to manage all their quantitative and qualitative occupational exposure data, which can be later used to identify, evaluate, and manage workplace exposure risks and help customers design effective and comprehensive hygiene programs to protect their workforce. Leveraging ACGIH’s TLV and BEI data, Cority customers will have additional, scientifically-grounded reference points against which to compare their workplace exposure data, enabling them to quickly identify exposures above the recommended thresholds, and then respond decisively to areas of concern before they translate into occupational injury or illness, regulatory non-compliance, or workplace disruption.
Matthes added, “Often, an organization might have only a single professional hygienist tasked to monitor a high number of employees and contractors. They can't be everywhere at once. Cority acts like a helping hand to these hygienists - making it easier not only to collect data, but to have confidence in the data you have and how it compares to the industry benchmark. This ensures you can easily identify where the biggest areas of concern are and use limited IH resources most effectively.”
For example - ACGIH is one of the few scientific organizations offering recommendations on thermal stress levels; a topic that has grown in importance recently due to climate change. The United States Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is currently in its proposed rulemaking phase around the topic. In advance of formal regulations, ACGIH provides recommended scientifically-derived and peer-reviewed benchmarks, including applicable work/rest cycles linked to workplace temperatures, to help industrial hygienists and safety professionals keep their employees safe. These thermal stress threshold values will now be available to customers within the relevant Cority solutions, with future functionality planned, to make it even easier for users to make informed decisions.
“One of the most attractive elements of having ACGIH partner with Cority is how forward-thinking and progressive they are around not only heat stress, but also other very cutting-edge opportunities like radiation, lasers, and whole-body vibration,” said Frank Mortl III, executive director of ACGIH. “Cority really offers that dynamite conduit to provide heightened levels of engagement throughout our entire industry as a result of the partnership.”
About Cority
Cority gives every employee from the field to the board room the power to make a difference, reducing risks and creating a safer, healthier, and more sustainable world. For over 35 years, Cority’s people-first software solutions have been built by EHS and sustainability experts who know the pressures businesses face. Time-tested, scalable, and configurable, CorityOne is the responsible business platform that combines datasets from across the organization to enable improved efficiencies, actionable insights, data-driven decisions, and more accurate reporting on performance. Trusted by over 1300 organizations worldwide, Cority deeply cares about helping people work toward a better future for everyone. To learn more, visit http://www.cority.com/.
About ACGIH
ACGIH is a nonprofit scientific organization that advances occupational hygiene and environmental health. By providing employers and workers with guidelines and recommendations that create safe work environments or minimize inherently dangerous ones, ACGIH and its Committees have led the way in protecting the safety and health of workers. ACGIH offers approximately 400 publication titles, including their well-known Signature Publications. Topics range from industrial hygiene, environmental health, safety, and health science, medical/toxicology, hazardous materials/waste, workplace controls, indoor air quality, physical agents, ergonomics, distance learning, computer resources, online products including TLV and BEI Documentation, and professional development. To learn more about ACGIH, please visit www.acgih.org.
