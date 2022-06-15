Hoyer Discusses Democrats’ Work to Bring Down Costs, January 6th Hearings, and Efforts to Address Gun Violence on ABC News Live Prime

On House Democrats’ Commitment to Lowering Costs for Americans

“We have taken concrete steps [to lower costs] and need to continue taking them. As a matter of fact, we passed a number of pieces of legislation we think will bring costs down for Americans — [including the] cost of their health care, cost of their prescription drugs, cost of a number of other things. Tomorrow, we’re going to vote on and pass a bill which will try to bring the food prices and fuel prices down by a number of policies that we’re going to adopt in legislation. We know Americans are hurting, they’re hurting when they go to the grocery store, they’re hurting when they go to the gas station, and those are things they can’t put off.”

On the January 6th Committee’s Public Hearings

“We saw treason on January 6th, we saw insurrection on January 6th. We saw an attempt to stop a Constitutional duty of the Congress of the United States in electing a President of the United States. That was treason, that was insurrection, that was violence. Law enforcement officers were killed. To dismiss that, to rationalize it, to diminish the consequences of that are dangerous for our country. I think the January 6th [Committee] is doing exactly what it needs to do: tell the truth. [Rep.] Liz Cheney is a Republican. She believes in telling the truth. She doesn’t agree with me on most issues, but she believes in following the facts...”

On House Democrats’ Work to End Gun Violence

“I think [the Senate framework] is a step forward. Do I think it’s enough? I don’t, as you pointed out, but I think what the Senate is discussing now is a step forward that will make us somewhat safer. Now, I voted for in 1994, the banning of assault weapons, … That aside, what the Senate is discussing is a forward movement and will make our country a little safer. I think it’s worth doing if the Senate passes that bill, I would hope they would pass our bill [the Protecting Our Kids Act] as well. We dealt with raising the age limit to 21 to purchase these kinds of weapon, we voted to eliminate bump stocks, which turns regular guns into machine guns, we voted to eliminate having ‘ghost guns’, which are made at home with kits and there’s no way to identify the gun, we voted to make sure our communities were safer by saying, if you have a gun, store it safely, don’t let your kid or somebody else get ahold of it and use it to fatal effect on many people. I think that bill is a good bill, but I think the Senate is talking about progress, and that’s what we want to get at least: progress.”