Cryptocurrency website https://www.maxprotrade.com appears to be engaged in fraud against California consumers

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) has received a complaint from a California resident regarding MaxproTrade Capital Holding Group Limited, which maintains a website at www.maxprotrade.com, and appears to be engaging in cryptocurrency fraud.

A California resident told DFPI she received a direct message from someone on Instagram call themselves Greg Hill. Hill claimed that he lived in Ohio and was an account manager for MaxproTrade, a forex trading company. Over the course of a few months, the victim sent about $4,000 to Hill through cash deposits at Bitcoin ATMs and Google Play gift cards but was unable to get any of her money back after she became suspicious.

This appears to be what is commonly called an “Advance Fee scheme,” which can take many forms, as discussed here: https://www.fbi.gov/scams-and-safety/common-scams-and-crimes/advance-fee-schemes.

The DFPI urges consumers to exercise extreme caution before responding to any solicitation offering investment or financial services. To check whether an investment or financial service provider is licensed in California, consumers may contact the Department for questions or inquiries at ask.dfpi@dfpi.ca.gov or call toll-free at (866) 275-2677. If a consumer believes a person or company has violated state law or acted improperly regarding a consumer financial product or service, they may file a formal complaint with the DFPI at https://dfpi.ca.gov/file-a-complaint/.