Scott Aurich, Acclaimed Realtor, Recognized by The 2021 Real Trends & The Wall Street Journal

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prominent Realtor and Broker Associate at Pacific Sotheby's International Realty, Scott Aurich, is adding another accolade from his peers to his already impressive list of career accomplishments. Aurich has just been recognized by the 2022 Real Trends & The Wall Street Journal “The Thousand Rankings” again in consecutive years. Aurich himself placed in the top 250 for Individuals by Sales Volume category.

Aurich states, "After a banner 2021 for real estate, the competition to be recognized as a member of 'The Thousand' was steeper than ever, with nearly 24,000 qualifying submissions. My ranking this year places me in the top .065% of the 1.6 million licensed real estate agents in America. I am proud to be the #1 agent in Coronado and #214 in the U.S."

Scott Aurich - Individual Sales Volume #214. Congratulations Scott.

Aurich continues, “We are proud that the RealTrends The Thousand rankings feature more individual agents by sales volume from Sotheby's International Realty than any other real estate brand. Their exceptional service makes them the best in the business. Nothing compares. My decision to partner with Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty has provided unmatched opportunities offering my clients global exposure for their listings as well as access to a highly selected buyer pool, the results of which have continued to place me among the top Realtors in the United States and the #1 real estate agent in Coronado. This year, I am proud to have ranked in the top 250 on the 2022 WSJ/Real Trends Report of the top real estate professionals in the nation.”

It appears that these feats are not going unnoticed by his colleagues over at Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty as they have congratulated and praised him as well. “Congratulations on your ranking on the 2022 Real Trends ‘The Thousand’ report as one of the top 250 realtors in the United States. Your dedication to your clients and our company helped us grow Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty into one of the top real estate companies in San Diego and I would like to personally thank you for your support over the last 10 years. You are a credit to our profession, an integral part of our company, and an invaluable resource for buyers and sellers. Cheers to your continued growth and success,” stated Brian Arrington, founder, and CEO of Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty.

Scott has over thirty years of diverse real estate sales experience. He has also developed single-family subdivisions, custom homes, luxury condominiums, and affordable housing. This extensive background in sales and development provides his clients with insights into what potential a property may have. Beginning in Residential Sales with his family's real estate business and then owning and operating one of the more successful real estate brokerages in Coronado, California, Scott has been helping buy and sell real estate in Coronado since 1989.

Primarily focused on brokerage and development in Coronado, Scott has built a reputation for getting the job done. From representing buyers and sellers to negotiating with the city government, regarding the development of subsidized affordable housing, Scott proves in every transaction he knows what he is doing and stands behind his work.

He is active in the community and sells Coronado as the greatest place to live on earth, which comes from Scott's heart. He is a past president of the Coronado Association of Realtors, voted Co-Realtor of the Year 2019, and remains dedicated to creating an excellent working relationship among all of the Brokers and Agents on the Island.

Scott Aurich

https://www.scottaurich.com/