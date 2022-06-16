50,000 Teams are now simplifying their ISO 19650 workflows using Plannerly
Plannerly has long prioritized ISO 19650 standards and we strive to make information management as simple and straightforward as possible.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plannerly, a leading Building Information Modeling (BIM) software company, announced today that over 50,000 teams are now using their technology to simplify ISO 19650 workflows.
The company's software is designed to help organizations manage the risk and compliance associated with implementing the ISO 19650 standard.
"We're thrilled to have reached this milestone. Our mission is to make BIM more accessible to everyone, and we're well on our way to accomplishing it", said Plannerly CEO Clive Jordan.
Many teams have benefited from the integration of Plannerly and the ISO 19650 standards, which has helped them handle information throughout the design, construction, and operations process more efficiently.
"Plannerly has long prioritized ISO 19650 standards and we strive to make information management as simple and straightforward as possible" Clive remarked. "We've spent a lot of time focusing on the ISO 19650 standard because it's so important."
The benefits of ISO 19650 compliance are many. It helps improve communication and collaboration among team members, ensures accuracy of data, and reduces the risk of errors.
Plannerly is committed to helping AECO professionals (architects, engineers, contractors, and owners) meet the challenges of today's industry. "Our goal is to make BIM processes more efficient and less stressful for everyone involved", added Clive. "dedicated support for our users to become ISO 19650 compliant is a major step in achieving that goal."
Plannerly has become the leading solution for managing ISO 19650 workflows. The company's platform helps businesses templatize, automate document creation, and track progress on project implementation - all in line with ISO 19650.
Plannerly's success is partly due to its high client satisfaction rates, backed by a team of industry experts who are enthusiastic about making BIM more accessible to everyone.
If you're looking for a simple, effective way to manage ISO 19650 workflows, Plannerly is the solution for you.
To learn more about Plannerly or sign up free, visit their website at www.plannerly.com
