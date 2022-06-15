Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,013 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,435 in the last 365 days.

California investor involved in elaborate scam on Metatrader 5 platform

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) has received a complaint from a California resident regarding online fraud involving cryptocurrency.

A California resident told DFPI he was approached by a woman on WhatsApp who convinced him they knew each other.  After a few weeks, she mentioned she could help him make money by trading, claiming she could get inside information from an Uncle in Hong Kong. She told the victim to wire funds to crypto.com and then send to brokers in Metatrader 5 (MT5). She also  relayed information to the victim via Whatsapp, telling him when to buy and sell. After a few weeks of making what he thought were successful and profitable trades, the scammer advised him to engage in another trade, This time, the app kicked him out and closed all his positions, causing him to lose a total of $1,240,500. These allegations have not been verified by DFPI.

This appears to be what is commonly called an “Advance Fee scheme,” which can take many forms, as discussed here:  https://www.fbi.gov/scams-and-safety/common-scams-and-crimes/advance-fee-schemes

The DFPI urges consumers to exercise extreme caution before responding to any solicitation offering investment or financial services.  To check whether an investment or financial service provider is licensed in California, consumers may contact the Department for questions or inquiries at ask.dfpi@dfpi.ca.gov or call toll-free at (866) 275-2677.  If a consumer believes a person or company has violated state law or acted improperly regarding a consumer financial product or service, they may file a formal complaint with the DFPI at https://dfpi.ca.gov/file-a-complaint/.

You just read:

California investor involved in elaborate scam on Metatrader 5 platform

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.