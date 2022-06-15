House Bill 2210 Printer's Number 2575
PENNSYLVANIA, June 15 - An Act amending the act of November 26, 2008 (P.L.1672, No.135), known as the Abandoned and Blighted Property Conservatorship Act, further providing for definitions.
There were 1,013 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,435 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, June 15 - An Act amending the act of November 26, 2008 (P.L.1672, No.135), known as the Abandoned and Blighted Property Conservatorship Act, further providing for definitions.