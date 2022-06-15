Senate Bill 1049 Printer's Number 1772

PENNSYLVANIA, June 15 - An Act amending Titles 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) and 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in magisterial district judges, further providing for adjudication alternative program; in licensing of drivers, further providing for drivers required to be licensed, for suspension of operating privilege, for suspension of operating privilege for failure to respond to citation and for driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, providing for driving while operating privilege is suspended for certain other offenses, for relief from administrative suspension and for relief from administrative suspension participation requirements; in fees, further providing for reinstatement of operating privilege or vehicle registration; and, in penalties and disposition of fines, further providing for inability to pay fine and costs.