Hoyer Statement on the Senate Confirmation of Alan Leventhal as Ambassador to Denmark

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement tonight after the Senate voted to confirm Alan Leventhal as Ambassador to Denmark: 

“I congratulate Ambassador Alan Leventhal on being confirmed by the Senate as our nation’s next representative in Copenhagen.  As Co-Chair of the Congressional Friends of Denmark Caucus and as a proud Danish-American, I look forward to working with him to strengthen U.S.-Danish ties and continue the close economic and security cooperation that we enjoy with Denmark, a close NATO ally.  Our partnership with Denmark has made our nations and the world safer and continues to strengthen NATO and help build unity in the fight against Russian aggression.  I had the privilege of meeting with staff from our Embassy in Copenhagen, and I have no doubt that when he arrives Amb. Leventhal will find there some of the most talented and experienced foreign service personnel engaged in critical work.  I thank the Senate for moving forward with this important confirmation.”

