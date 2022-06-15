Hoyer Statement on the Senate Confirmation of Alan Leventhal as Ambassador to Denmark
“I congratulate Ambassador Alan Leventhal on being confirmed by the Senate as our nation’s next representative in Copenhagen. As Co-Chair of the Congressional Friends of Denmark Caucus and as a proud Danish-American, I look forward to working with him to strengthen U.S.-Danish ties and continue the close economic and security cooperation that we enjoy with Denmark, a close NATO ally. Our partnership with Denmark has made our nations and the world safer and continues to strengthen NATO and help build unity in the fight against Russian aggression. I had the privilege of meeting with staff from our Embassy in Copenhagen, and I have no doubt that when he arrives Amb. Leventhal will find there some of the most talented and experienced foreign service personnel engaged in critical work. I thank the Senate for moving forward with this important confirmation.”