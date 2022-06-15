NRC offers 114 Circle K and Alimentation Couche-Tard Stations for Sale - 2 Stations in Anchorage
114 Stores in 19 States and 3 Canadian Provinces Sold Without Brand or Fuel supplyCHICAGO, ILINOIS, USA, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NRC Realty & Capital Advisors, LLC (NRC) announced today that it has been engaged by Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. to coordinate and manage the sale of 114 Circle K and Couche-Tard sites in the United States and Canada. The sale includes 31 sites across 3 provinces in Canada and 78 sites across 19 states in the United States, with an average store size of 2,209 square feet and an average lot size of 28,214 square feet. Of the 109 sites, 42 are fee-owned and 65 are leased, and 2 are fee and leased while 61 properties sell fuel and 48 are convenience only. NRC offered and sold 260 sites for Couche-Tard in 2021.
Two Holiday branded stations are available for sale in Anchorage.
“We are excited to assist Circle K again,” commented Evan Gladstone, NRC’s Executive Managing Director. “These stores are being sold in NRC’s well-known ‘buy one, some or all’ format, and NRC expects great interest from individual retailers and small companies,” Gladstone said. “Many smaller retailers have had challenges competing with the large buyers over the past several years, and this sale is a terrific opportunity for them to grow their businesses.” The stores are all offered without fuel supply and without convenience store brand.
The Bid Deadline has been set for July 26th. Interested parties may get store locations and additional information by going to the NRC website at www.nrc.com.
NRC provides a full array of real estate and financial advisory services to the convenience store and petroleum industries in North America. NRC’s breadth of experience in the convenience-store arena includes portfolio evaluation and analysis; refinancing, recapitalization & sale-leaseback financing options; portfolio and single site store sales and merger and acquisition advisory services. Since its inception in 1989, NRC has sold more than 15,000 properties for leading convenience store retailers and closely held businesses.
