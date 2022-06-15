Submit Release
News Search

There were 975 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,393 in the last 365 days.

Senator Kane Welcomes ChristianaCare with Purchase of Jennersville Hospital

Jennersville Hospital

Chester, PA- June 15, 2022 – Today, ChristianaCare announced it will purchase Jennersville Hospital from Tower Health. This West Grove located hospital has been closed since December 31, 2021 but is estimated to be back open within 30-60 days under the ChristianaCare health system with the new name: ChristianaCare West Grove Campus.

ChristianaCare is a non-profit health care system that made Healthgrades 50 Best list and is recognized among the top 1% of U.S. hospitals. This is a non-profit health care provider whose officials worked to bring their proven track record of quality care, reputable values, and fantastic employees along with their extensive resources to a community in need.

“I want to thank ChristianaCare for stepping up for the community. We are excited to welcome ChristianaCare, and we are open to all conversations that can help their transition while this process with Jennersville Hospital is underway,” said Senator Kane. “I especially want to commend my colleagues in the State House and State Senate, a bipartisan group lead by Senator Comitta for the Senate delegation, for their tireless work on behalf of the residents in Chester County.”

In the wake of a global pandemic, the healthcare industry in America has seen new issues and faced new challenges. The aftermath of this shock to the system has been felt by communities in Chester and Delaware counties, where residents have faced uncertainty after the closing of Jennersville in December 2021, with cuts in services proposed by additional hospital systems in the area.

“With ChristianaCare acquiring Jennersville Hospital, the public gets a direct injection of reassurance knowing that the best interest of the community is at the forefront of every decision that ChristianaCare makes.  Welcome to our community ChristianaCare – West Grove and thank you for your devotion topublic health.”

###

You just read:

Senator Kane Welcomes ChristianaCare with Purchase of Jennersville Hospital

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.