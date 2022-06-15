Senator Kane Welcomes ChristianaCare with Purchase of Jennersville Hospital

Chester, PA- June 15, 2022 – Today, ChristianaCare announced it will purchase Jennersville Hospital from Tower Health. This West Grove located hospital has been closed since December 31, 2021 but is estimated to be back open within 30-60 days under the ChristianaCare health system with the new name: ChristianaCare West Grove Campus.

ChristianaCare is a non-profit health care system that made Healthgrades 50 Best list and is recognized among the top 1% of U.S. hospitals. This is a non-profit health care provider whose officials worked to bring their proven track record of quality care, reputable values, and fantastic employees along with their extensive resources to a community in need.

“I want to thank ChristianaCare for stepping up for the community. We are excited to welcome ChristianaCare, and we are open to all conversations that can help their transition while this process with Jennersville Hospital is underway,” said Senator Kane. “I especially want to commend my colleagues in the State House and State Senate, a bipartisan group lead by Senator Comitta for the Senate delegation, for their tireless work on behalf of the residents in Chester County.”

In the wake of a global pandemic, the healthcare industry in America has seen new issues and faced new challenges. The aftermath of this shock to the system has been felt by communities in Chester and Delaware counties, where residents have faced uncertainty after the closing of Jennersville in December 2021, with cuts in services proposed by additional hospital systems in the area.

“With ChristianaCare acquiring Jennersville Hospital, the public gets a direct injection of reassurance knowing that the best interest of the community is at the forefront of every decision that ChristianaCare makes. Welcome to our community ChristianaCare – West Grove and thank you for your devotion topublic health.”

